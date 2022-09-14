Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate. The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week...
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
Common to Make Broadway Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy — Inching Closer to EGOT Status
The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning lyricist is taking his talents to Second Stage’s Hayes Theater in December Chicago great Common is entering the world of theatre this winter. The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate was announced by Second Stage Theater this week as a new addition to Stephen Adly Guirgis' play Between Riverside and Crazy. Common, who will take on the role of Junior in the show, is one Tony Award short of reaching the coveted EGOT status, and a stint like this one could be his first...
Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show
"I just busted my a—," Post Malone told the audience as he recovered from a hard fall while performing his Twelve Carat Tour on Saturday in St. Louis Post Malone won't let gravity stop him. The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show. He gave a video update Sunday on Twitter after leaving the hospital, telling his followers, "Everything's good. They gave me...
Anne Heche's Final Performance in Girl in Room 13 Was 'a Tour de Force,' Says Elisabeth Röhm
"She was just a total pleasure, a hero for the film," Girl in Room 13 director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE of working with Anne Heche on one of her final films before her death at age 53 last month Anne Heche takes one of her final bows this weekend in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13. After the late actress died at age 53 last month, director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE she and Heche "were really proud of what we did," shedding light on human trafficking with the film,...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907. -- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909. -- British author William Golding in 1911. -- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926. -- Actor Adam...
Star Stable, Alice Prodanou Bring Animated Web Show ‘Mistfall’ to Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning writer Alice Prodanou and cross-media brand Star Stable Entertainment will bring their hit web show “Star Stable: Mistfall” to television. Working with animation studios Ferly and Atmosphere Media, Prodanou will oversee creative duties on the tween-skewing episodic series, set to enrich and expand the world of the YouTube short-form that premiered in 2020. “We’ve always intended on doing a full-length series,” Prodanou tells Variety. “The 10 x 5-minute YouTube series that we’ve already produced was proof-of-concept and an exciting part of our development process. [The web series] got over 15 million views and amazing engagement from fans who were vocal...
