OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards

Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
CELEBRITIES
People

Common to Make Broadway Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy — Inching Closer to EGOT Status

The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning lyricist is taking his talents to Second Stage’s Hayes Theater in December Chicago great Common is entering the world of theatre this winter. The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate was announced by Second Stage Theater this week as a new addition to Stephen Adly Guirgis' play Between Riverside and Crazy. Common, who will take on the role of Junior in the show, is one Tony Award short of reaching the coveted EGOT status, and a stint like this one could be his first...
MOVIES
People

Post Malone Takes a Nasty Fall Onstage Before Getting Back Up and Finishing Show

"I just busted my a—," Post Malone told the audience as he recovered from a hard fall while performing his Twelve Carat Tour on Saturday in St. Louis Post Malone won't let gravity stop him. The Grammy Award nominee, 27, took a nasty tumble onstage while performing Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis for his Twelve Carat Tour, before he reportedly got back up and finished the show. He gave a video update Sunday on Twitter after leaving the hospital, telling his followers, "Everything's good. They gave me...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Anne Heche's Final Performance in Girl in Room 13 Was 'a Tour de Force,' Says Elisabeth Röhm

"She was just a total pleasure, a hero for the film," Girl in Room 13 director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE of working with Anne Heche on one of her final films before her death at age 53 last month Anne Heche takes one of her final bows this weekend in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13. After the late actress died at age 53 last month, director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE she and Heche "were really proud of what we did," shedding light on human trafficking with the film,...
MOVIES
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907. -- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909. -- British author William Golding in 1911. -- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926. -- Actor Adam...
CELEBRATIONS
Variety

Star Stable, Alice Prodanou Bring Animated Web Show ‘Mistfall’ to Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning writer Alice Prodanou and cross-media brand Star Stable Entertainment will bring their hit web show “Star Stable: Mistfall” to television. Working with animation studios Ferly and Atmosphere Media, Prodanou will oversee creative duties on the tween-skewing episodic series, set to enrich and expand the world of the YouTube short-form that premiered in 2020. “We’ve always intended on doing a full-length series,” Prodanou tells Variety. “The 10 x 5-minute YouTube series that we’ve already produced was proof-of-concept and an exciting part of our development process. [The web series] got over 15 million views and amazing engagement from fans who were vocal...
TV SERIES
