Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was shot by an allegedly intoxicated neighbor, who was shooting items on his property Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate is being remembered as someone who would give her friends "the shirt off her back," neighbor Latosha McFadden told the Associated Press. Last month, the 42-year-old South Carolina mother of nine was killed when Nicholas Skylar Lucas, a neighbor allegedly known to engage in target shooting at objects on his lawn, shot her dead with a .45-caliber handgun. Though originally charged with involuntary...
Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week. According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital. "I...
13-Year-Old Girl Joins Football Team After Coach Sees Her 45-Yard Kick: 'My Mouth Dropped'

Harmony Fitch is now a kicker on the football team at Raceland Middle School in Louisiana after coach Allen Wiltz saw her smash a 45-yard kick When 13-year-old Harmony Fitch approached Raceland Middle School's Allen Wiltz this summer asking to show him how far she could kick, the football coach didn't quite know what to expect. "I decided to entertain her," he tells PEOPLE of Harmony, who he had selected to participate in the school's PowerPuff football game fundraiser. "I said sure, show me what you got...
