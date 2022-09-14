Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News
Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart. This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living...
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen All Loved-Up In Italy With Kids Weeks Before Marital Issues Came To a Head
If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
