Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues
Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
Russia demands Uefa ban Ukraine’s manager for remarks about war
Russian football union accuses Oleksandr Petrakov of discrimination and political bias
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Winter is fast approaching in Ukraine. Here's what comes next for the conflict
Ukraine's stunning counter-offensive across Kharkiv, combined with more attritional advances in the south, have presented the Kremlin and Russia's much criticized Defense Ministry with a range of bad options.
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Environment groups attack EU's green label for gas, nuclear
BRUSSELS (AP) — A dozen environmental groups are starting legal challenges against the European Union’s executive branch in a bid to stop the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power generation in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. European Union lawmakers in July voted to add natural gas and nuclear to the list, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. ClientEarth, WWF’s European Policy Office, Transport & Environment (T&E), and BUND said on Monday that they have asked for an internal review of the decision to include gas. The European Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply and the groups say they will take the action to the Court of Justice of the EU if the executive arm refuses to reconsider its move. They said that “gas is a potent fossil fuel that threatens European energy security and has led to sky-high energy prices across Europe.”
