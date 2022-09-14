ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Some Gen Zers are hoping for a housing market crash so they can afford to buy a home

By Alcynna Lloyd
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzyq8_0hv5SCcv00
A young adult in their home. Getty Images
  • Inflation and interest rate hikes have made housing unaffordable for many Americans.
  • As demand fades, the housing market could be bracing for a crash or correction.
  • Data from ConsumerAffairs shows that of all age groups, Gen Z is most hopeful for a crash.

As homebuyer activity becomes increasingly frigid, talk has been simmering for months about the possibility of the entire US real estate market imploding.

Although experts are divided on whether or not America's housing ecosystem is bracing for a correction or a crash, new data from analytics company ConsumerAffairs shows that many Americans are expecting — and in some cases hoping for — the latter.

Especially the young adults.

The company surveyed 1,003 Americans to gauge their perceptions on a potential housing crisis. According to their results, 78% of respondents think we'll soon face a housing market crash and nearly half believe it will happen in 2023.

Of all demographics, Gen Z is the group that wants it the most.

Indeed, 84% of the survey's respondents born between 1996 and 2015 said they wanted a market crash. Their reasoning: the hope that a crash will help them better afford a future home purchase.

"Gen Z was the generation most likely to want a housing crash or correction so they could buy a home," researchers wrote. "Despite their hopes for a cooler market, Gen Zers have the least saved for a home."

In 2022, housing affordability has fallen to a three-decade low. The downturn stems from a combination of factors but mainly rising inflation and interest rates, as well as a dearth of supply that has kept buyers competing for a limited amount of housing stock. As some of the factors that contributed to the housing crash of the mid-aughts reemerge — like soaring home prices and fading buyer demand — it's no surprise that Gen-Z, a demographic experiencing the most challenges to homeownership, is rooting for an icy market downturn.

After all, market crashes have led to depreciating home values in the real estate market. This was the case in 2008, when a bursting housing bubble contributed to a global recession that triggered rapid price declines in the US.

However, despite Gen Z's expectations and a few bearish outlooks, the majority of experts maintain that prices are unlikely to plummet like they did before. Instead they expect something more like a correction, which would entail a gradual drop in prices to more sustainable levels.

It's already happening in markets across the country.

Data published in August from the S&P Dow Jones Indices showed price growth turning negative in six major metropolitan areas from May through June — but the declines were modest.

Of all markets, prices fell the most in Seattle, where the S&P CoreLogic Index slid 1.9% through the month. Home prices in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver and Portland, which lead the country in price declines, each saw home prices tumble less than 1%.

Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com says home prices may fall further in 2022, but a dramatic decline is very unlikely — and that means the nation's young adults will have to wait even longer to see affordability return to the housing market.

"I don't think it's likely for home prices to fall significantly," she said in a housing report. "Prices are still growing annually by double digits. We have a long way to go before we see prices decline."

Do you feel a housing crash — or a less dramatic slowdown — would make it easier for you to buy a house? Are you secretly hoping for a crash? Reach out to this reporter at alloyd@insider.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Market#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Business Economics#Americans#Consumeraffairs
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

617K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy