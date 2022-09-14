ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
WLOX

Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi Police taking applications for Citizen's Academy

Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
PURVIS, MS
ourmshome.com

Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs

A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man is dead after a Saturday afternoon wreck in Hancock County. Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43. Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol. According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Threat reported to George Co. elementary school

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — District police were called to a threat at Rocky Creek Elementary in George County Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a news release, an electronic threat was made by a juvenile. The campus police department and school administration took “immediate action” once they were made aware of the threat. GCSD Police […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville

One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland P.D. probing circumstances of fatal motorcycle crash

The Waveland Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday afternoon. At around 12:51 p.m. Friday, “Waveland officers were dispatched to an accident at Hwy. 90 and Old Spanish Trail,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. “Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle versus a SUV in the east-bound lane of Hwy. 90.
WAVELAND, MS
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

