RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Lakers work out former lottery picks after Dennis Schroder signing
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million contract, it felt like a late-summer surprise for a fanbase that could certainly use one. Sure, Schroder isn’t exactly a difference-maker who will magically change the fate of the franchise moving forward; at best, he’ll carve out a role alongside Patrick Beverly and Russell Westbrook – which is far from a guarantee – in LA’s backcourt. But after almost signing him to a now-laughable four-year, $84 million contract back in 2021, Rob Polinka has to be lauded for bringing back the well-traveled veteran guard at a serious discount.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade
In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves add depth behind D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards with latest signing
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly signed guard PJ Dozier, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that Dozier is coming off of an ACL injury stemming back to 2021 and that he formerly played under new Minnesota team president Tim Connelly. Dozier is a versatile guard who has experience running both the...
Bob Myers gets honest on 1 job with Warriors that only Andre Iguodala can do
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers wants Andre Iguodala back, and for good reasons. While Iguodala’s production has dipped as he continues to age, there are things he brings to the Warriors that others just couldn’t do. That is why he remains an indispensable piece for the organization.
Los Angeles Lakers sign Dennis Schroder to 1-year, $2.64 million deal
The Los Angeles Lakers will bring back point guard Dennis Schroder on a one-year, $2.64 million deal, first reported by The Athletic. The Lakers flirted with Schroder at last year's trade deadline, and a reunion has been rumored throughout the offseason. The second point guard added to the roster in the past few weeks… https://t.co/LBHvnFW60Y […] The post Los Angeles Lakers sign Dennis Schroder to 1-year, $2.64 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Kevin Durant react to Lamar Jackson’s big game in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins
While the Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaker against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant certainly don’t think Lamar Jackson is to blame. In fact, if you ask the two NBA stars, they would probably say he’s the lone bright spot for Baltimore in the contest. Jackson recorded four touchdowns in […] The post Ja Morant, Kevin Durant react to Lamar Jackson’s big game in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold
Spain closed out their EuroBasket campaign on Sunday with another international gold medal following their 88-76 victory in the Final against France. This prompted a special message from Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler as he congratulated Hustle co-star Juancho “Bo Cruz” Hernangomez for their gold-medal conquest. Sandler took to Twitter to send his shoutout for Hernangomez […] The post Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks re-signs Jalen Brunson’s ex-teammate for Villanova reunion
The New York Knicks resigned point guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Saturday. The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed. The 28-year-old played 10 games for the Knicks last season and averaged 1.6 points, 0.4 assists, and 0.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game. Before signing with the Knicks,...
‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret
There are few more controversial moments in the recent history of the NBA Finals than when Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul on LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was slapped with a one-game suspension because of that incident, and many believe […] The post ‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat facing ‘worrying’ Tyler Herro reality amid failed contract extension talks
Despite bagging the Sixth Man of the Year title this past season, Tyler Herro was still unable to secure a new deal with the Miami Heat in what turned out to be a rather eventful summer for him. The 22-year-old will still be plying his trade in South Beach in 2022-23, but the Heat could […] The post Heat facing ‘worrying’ Tyler Herro reality amid failed contract extension talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s potential Warriors exit gets blunt take from Bob Myers
The Golden State Warriors will have plenty of roster decisions to make in the upcoming months, with the likes of Andre Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green due for new contracts soon. However with their salary already at an astronomical level, it is worth wondering whether they’ll try to move Green in the future. That […] The post Draymond Green’s potential Warriors exit gets blunt take from Bob Myers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Bojan Bogdanovic, Terry Rozier trade that Lakers discussed with Jazz, Hornets before Donovan Mitchell blockbuster
Before the Utah Jazz made the decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers were apparently discussing a four-team trade with them alongside the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. In the said trade talks mentioned by The Athletic, the Lakers would have landed both...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Aces winning first ever WNBA Championship
The Las Vegas Aces made history on Sunday as they defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals en route to their first-ever WNBA title. It was a historic occasion for the Aces organization, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made sure to give them their flowers. Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Aces winning first ever WNBA Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
