Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
ClutchPoints

Lakers work out former lottery picks after Dennis Schroder signing

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million contract, it felt like a late-summer surprise for a fanbase that could certainly use one. Sure, Schroder isn’t exactly a difference-maker who will magically change the fate of the franchise moving forward; at best, he’ll carve out a role alongside Patrick Beverly and Russell Westbrook – which is far from a guarantee – in LA’s backcourt. But after almost signing him to a now-laughable four-year, $84 million contract back in 2021, Rob Polinka has to be lauded for bringing back the well-traveled veteran guard at a serious discount.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant, Kevin Durant react to Lamar Jackson’s big game in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins

While the Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaker against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant certainly don’t think Lamar Jackson is to blame. In fact, if you ask the two NBA stars, they would probably say he’s the lone bright spot for Baltimore in the contest. Jackson recorded four touchdowns in […] The post Ja Morant, Kevin Durant react to Lamar Jackson’s big game in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold

Spain closed out their EuroBasket campaign on Sunday with another international gold medal following their 88-76 victory in the Final against France. This prompted a special message from Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler as he congratulated Hustle co-star Juancho “Bo Cruz” Hernangomez for their gold-medal conquest. Sandler took to Twitter to send his shoutout for Hernangomez […] The post Adam Sandler shouts out Raptors’ Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez after Spain wins EuroBasket gold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret

There are few more controversial moments in the recent history of the NBA Finals than when Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul on LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was slapped with a one-game suspension because of that incident, and many believe […] The post ‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Heat facing ‘worrying’ Tyler Herro reality amid failed contract extension talks

Despite bagging the Sixth Man of the Year title this past season, Tyler Herro was still unable to secure a new deal with the Miami Heat in what turned out to be a rather eventful summer for him. The 22-year-old will still be plying his trade in South Beach in 2022-23, but the Heat could […] The post Heat facing ‘worrying’ Tyler Herro reality amid failed contract extension talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s potential Warriors exit gets blunt take from Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors will have plenty of roster decisions to make in the upcoming months, with the likes of Andre Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green due for new contracts soon. However with their salary already at an astronomical level, it is worth wondering whether they’ll try to move Green in the future. That […] The post Draymond Green’s potential Warriors exit gets blunt take from Bob Myers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Aces winning first ever WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces made history on Sunday as they defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals en route to their first-ever WNBA title. It was a historic occasion for the Aces organization, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made sure to give them their flowers. Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Aces winning first ever WNBA Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
