Crime Stoppers Offers Reward in Tow Truck Theft

SKIPPACK PA – The alleged theft of a tow truck earlier this month, now being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, has prompted a reward offer by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization, according to a notice posted Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) on its CrimeWatch website.
SKIPPACK, PA
howafrica.com

Former Philadelphia Cop On Trial For Fatally Shooting Black Motorist

The third-degree murder trial of a former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting a Black motorist commenced on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, Officer Eric Ruch Jr. fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. following a high-speed chase. But the former police officer’s lawyer on Tuesday told the court that his client became distraught when he got to know the man he had shot wasn’t armed.
Mercury

Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
NBC Philadelphia

Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say

A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
