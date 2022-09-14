Read full article on original website
Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County
Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.
Crime Stoppers Offers Reward in Tow Truck Theft
SKIPPACK PA – The alleged theft of a tow truck earlier this month, now being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, has prompted a reward offer by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization, according to a notice posted Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) on its CrimeWatch website.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Police: Woman dead and man injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in stable condition.
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Former Philadelphia Cop On Trial For Fatally Shooting Black Motorist
The third-degree murder trial of a former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting a Black motorist commenced on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, Officer Eric Ruch Jr. fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. following a high-speed chase. But the former police officer’s lawyer on Tuesday told the court that his client became distraught when he got to know the man he had shot wasn’t armed.
Man sent to prison for role in robbery at Cheltenham pharmacy
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for more than a decade for his role in a holdup at a Cheltenham pharmacy. Torrey Lee Thompson, 52, of the 5600 block of Appletree Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional facility on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the October 2019 robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 45 Cheltenham Ave.
Philadelphia dispatcher robbed in front of police headquarters
Police say a man grabbed the 25-year-old woman as she walked on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street early Wednesday morning.
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say
A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
'RIP Jim': Family and friends pays tribute to Philadelphia bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A memorial has been erected in Northeast Philadelphia to mourn the loss of a man who became the victim of hit-and-run last month. James B. Doughty, 42, was reportedly riding his bike with another bicyclist when he was struck by a vehicle near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues on August 22.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
Woman Accused of Killing 2 Troopers, Man on I-95 in South Philly Posts Bail
The woman accused of homicide in a deadly I-95 DUI crash that killed two state troopers and a pedestrian in South Philadelphia earlier this year is now free on bail. Online court records show that Jayana Tanae Webb posted 10% of $600,000 bail Wednesday, Sept. 14. Webb, 22, is accused...
Man wanted for shooting his co-worker after a argument in Allegheny West
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man that shot his co-worker while working at an Allegheny West worksite. The incident happened on August 26, 2022 at 3430 W. Westmoreland Street. According to police, two construction workers argued while at a job site. One of the men, police say,...
