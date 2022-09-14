ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close from nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian missile strike hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine Monday, causing no damage to its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy