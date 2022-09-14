Iranian hackers charged in cyberattacks targeting US power companies, municipalities, businesses and nonprofits

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago and raging about FBI agents not taking off their shoes while searching his bedroom
Trump said he had a "long and detailed chance" to survey Mar-a-Lago, and that the place "will never be the same" after the FBI search.
‘No one’s wearing masks’: Biden declares the COVID pandemic ‘over’￼
U.S. President Joseph Biden said he believes the COVID pandemic to be "over" during an interview recording during his visit to the Detoit Auto Show last week. U.S. President Joseph Biden declared the COVID pandemic “over” in an interview with CBS News aired Sunday evening, as the country winds down more of its pandemic-era restrictions.
Ukraine says Russian missile struck close from nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian missile strike hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine Monday, causing no damage to its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”
Biden Says US Forces Will Defend Taiwan If 'There Was An Unprecedented Attack' By China
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack amid escalating tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Biden was asked if the U.S. forces would defend the democratically-governed island. His response was, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” in an interview with CBS on Sunday.
