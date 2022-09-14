ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teenage boy wounded in shooting in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Klondike Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened on Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the call in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Bus Driver#School Safety#Jcps
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT. Thousands of people are...
SHIVELY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRC

Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges

September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy