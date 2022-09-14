Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting that sent man to hospital; closed Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the Watterson Expressway that sent a man to the hospital. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, LMPD's Fourth Division responded to reports of a shooting near the 10-mile marker of the Watterson near the Southern Parkway exit. When...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teenage boy wounded in shooting in Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Klondike Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened on Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the call in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Young girl injured in stabbing incident in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young girl was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in around 8:15 p.m. on South 32nd Street as Second Division LMPD officers responded. That’s where they found a girl with a cut on her arm that...
WLKY.com
Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
Wave 3
2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT. Thousands of people are...
Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said. Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of...
WLKY.com
Police investigating Outer Loop car crash that kills woman, leaves man critically injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3:30 a.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to a crash on the Outer Loop at Interstate 65. After investigating the scene, police determined that a car was traveling west...
wdrb.com
JCPS board recognizes bus driver who confronted angry father who boarded bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Timothy Franklin earned some new monikers after putting himself between the elementary students on his bus and an angry father who boarded the vehicle on Aug. 26. “They call me Mr. Famous, Captain America,” Franklin told WDRB News, noting he wore a Captain America shirt...
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges
September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot in Shively on I-264 East and dropped off at hospital
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot in Shively and taken to a hospital. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man in his 40s arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at...
Wave 3
Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who was...
Wave 3
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
