EastEnders - Fatboy to return?
So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
What has there been no mention of the Queens passing or the funeral in any of the soaps
Well i know the soaps are filmed weeks in advance but it is still feels weird watching it when most of the country are in mourning over the Queen passing away and no mention of it in the soaps. Not even a special scene which was filmed where a character mentions it and then they start talking about it.
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story
This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham pranked over Robbie Roscoe 'return hope'
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham was pranked over the return of his character Robbie Roscoe. The soap star appeared to be pleading with Hollyoaks bosses to get his old job back as Roscoe via his social media. "I've been begging the Hollyoaks producers to get me back and they won't...
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.・
Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?
With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
Where's Millie's dog?
Didn't Wendy keep it? Princess I think she was called. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at Meena's trial. They had the perfect opportunity to change the little girl playing Millie.....but no 🙄. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at...
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
Missed episodes CAN and OZ
My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
CS - Was Mike Baldwin A Villain?
Do you think Mike was a villain of sorts? I know compared to todays baddies he was nothing, but i'd say in his time he was a bit, especially with his behaviour towards Jacksie Ingram and Don Brennan although i know Don turned out to be the antagonist in that story.
Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts
Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps
EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
Urban Gothic - C5 Show 2000-2001
I was clearing out some space and came across a box set for this show with both season on it. I must have picked it up years ago and never got around to watching it. Got all excited there as I thought you meant 'American Gothic'. Loved that back in the 90's. Sorry, not helping on your Urban Gothic - good luck, hope you like it.
Corrie - Spider and the police?
Someone please tell me I’m wrong and that this is just stupid online media speculation published as fact?. If not, what a way to absolutely trash the legacy of one of Coronation Street’s most memorable and unique characters. I am speechless that the production team are allowed to...
Star Wars' Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in first trailer for new biopic
The first trailer for Star Wars' actor Naomi Ackie's Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here. The film follows the life of the late singer ,who is considered one of the most successful musical artists of all time with six Grammy Award wins throughout her career. In...
The Masked Dancer eliminates its third celebrity contestant
The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 17), which meant a third secret celebrity was unmasked infront of the nation. Five characters performed their routines: Scissors (up first), Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick, but the competition was...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
