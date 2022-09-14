ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Fatboy to return?

So this tiktok that was posted today shows the actor at the studio although it isn't entirely clear when tge video was filmed. What exactly does he have to come back for? Dot is dead, Vincent is dead, Denise is married, Poppy has left. Maybe Whitney but she didn't like him the first time they were together.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022

Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story

This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?

With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Where's Millie's dog?

Didn't Wendy keep it? Princess I think she was called. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at Meena's trial. They had the perfect opportunity to change the little girl playing Millie.....but no 🙄. I thought Princess was in witness protection and would give evidence at...
ANIMALS
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Missed episodes CAN and OZ

My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

CS - Was Mike Baldwin A Villain?

Do you think Mike was a villain of sorts? I know compared to todays baddies he was nothing, but i'd say in his time he was a bit, especially with his behaviour towards Jacksie Ingram and Don Brennan although i know Don turned out to be the antagonist in that story.
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Ex-Bake Off contestant criticises distracting hosts

Ex Bake Off contestant Dan Chambers has opened up about the hosts on the popular show and how distracting they could be while the contestants competed. In an interview with Metro, Chambers – who was the first person to be eliminated when he appeared on the show in 2019 – said that while host Neil Fielding was very funny, some of the comments he made were so outrageous that they weren't aired on the show.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Urban Gothic - C5 Show 2000-2001

I was clearing out some space and came across a box set for this show with both season on it. I must have picked it up years ago and never got around to watching it. Got all excited there as I thought you meant 'American Gothic'. Loved that back in the 90's. Sorry, not helping on your Urban Gothic - good luck, hope you like it.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie - Spider and the police?

Someone please tell me I’m wrong and that this is just stupid online media speculation published as fact?. If not, what a way to absolutely trash the legacy of one of Coronation Street’s most memorable and unique characters. I am speechless that the production team are allowed to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer eliminates its third celebrity contestant

The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 17), which meant a third secret celebrity was unmasked infront of the nation. Five characters performed their routines: Scissors (up first), Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick, but the competition was...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1

"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
TV SHOWS

