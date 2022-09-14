Read full article on original website
Arkansas 4-H Alumni Association honors Arkansas County native and longtime leader for 40 years of service
FERNDALE, Ark. — Many former 4-H members remain involved with the youth development program long after they age out, ensuring new generations benefit from the program’s hands-on learning opportunities. On Aug. 6, the Arkansas 4-H Alumni Association honored Barbara Nelson for 40 years of service to the organization, which supports the Natural State’s 4-H programs.
Obituary: Betty Boyd Hastings of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart
Betty Boyd Hastings, 92, of Hot Springs, formerly of Stuttgart, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Crestpark of Stuttgart. Mrs. Hastings was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Stuttgart. She was a homemaker. While living in Stuttgart, Betty was a member of the Home Extension Club and First Baptist Church. After relocating to Hot Springs, she was an active member of the Woman’s Welcome Club, served as president of the Emblem Club, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife to her husband Seth of 69 years and their three daughters.
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in DeWitt next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at Unity Baptist Church at 823 W. Fourth St. in DeWitt. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization that...
