St. Vincent to close to inpatient care Nov. 15 at Cleveland hospital; will keep some outpatient, primary care

Loyal friends in Westshore communities continue to stick together well into their 80s.
WESTLAKE, Ohio – A group of women in Westshore communities have helped each other throughout their lives since high school days and meet twice yearly. Joan, the spokesperson for the group and their get-togethers, talked about the history they continue to share at luncheon meetings in the Westshore area. The members of the group have always met in an area restaurant as they continue to do to this day.
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to no longer offer inpatient care
The Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced changes for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus Wednesday.
Cuyahoga County leaders are defying their ‘bosses’ by forging ahead with toxic jail site and Global Center boondoggle: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s what I don’t understand: Why would someone you hired argue with you about how to spend your money? I mean – you know what you want and what you don’t. You’re the boss, they’re the servant. If we were talking about a wedding, there would be hysteria.
University Hospitals needs to reopen its Bedford facility
The quick closing to University Hospital’s Bedford facility shook up not just Bedford but all the surrounding cities. Marymount and Ahuja are not close in an emergency. Plus, taking our ambulances far out of our city for long periods of time is detrimental to those who need help the most.
Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland’s leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments
Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County Executive: endorsement editorial
The good news for Cuyahoga County residents is that, whichever one of the two county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot wins, it will be a major step up. The disappointing Armond Budish, who has held the office for two four-year terms, has proven to be the antithesis of the kind of leadership the county needs. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne both offer forward-looking and thoughtful plans to rescue the office from the obfuscation and bureaucratic smokescreens that exist now under Budish.
What's happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals
When St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced its shift in services Wednesday, it cited several financial factors. Turns out, it’s not alone.
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
Condominium fire leaves multiple people homeless in Lakewood
Multiple fire and emergency crews assisting the apartment complex Saturday morning tell News Five the smoke came from the back of the building facing Victoria Avenue.
Parma police search for witnesses of serious crash on Sept. 15
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw a serious crash on Thursday, Sept. 15. The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, happened around 5:28 p.m. at Ridge Road and Luelda Avenue. Parma police said serious injuries were reported as...
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
Child, 6, drowns while swimming at state park in Marblehead, reports say
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — A 6-year-old child drowned while swimming at a state park on Lake Erie over the weekend, reports say. The unidentified child was in the swim area of a beach Saturday at East Harbor State Park when the child went under the water and failed to resurface, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells the Sandusky Register.
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
With the 2022 baseball over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers want to thank Cam...
University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor
A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
Several people hospitalized, more than a dozen displaced after Lakewood apartment building fire, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several people are hospitalized and 14 people have been displaced after a Saturday morning fire at a Lakewood apartment building. The Lakewood Fire Department got a call about the fire just after 8:45 a.m. at a seven-story high rise on Warren Road near Hilliard Road, assistant fire Chief Darren Collins said.
Dispatches from the FRONT Triennial: There’s still time to enjoy the big show before it ends Oct. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you haven’t yet partaken in the FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, fear not. As of Sunday, there are still two full weeks to enjoy the sprawling exhibition, which includes works by some 100 artists at 30 locations in Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin.
