ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

St. Vincent to close to inpatient care Nov. 15 at Cleveland hospital; will keep some outpatient, primary care

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Loyal friends in Westshore communities continue to stick together well into their 80s.

WESTLAKE, Ohio – A group of women in Westshore communities have helped each other throughout their lives since high school days and meet twice yearly. Joan, the spokesperson for the group and their get-togethers, talked about the history they continue to share at luncheon meetings in the Westshore area. The members of the group have always met in an area restaurant as they continue to do to this day.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Richmond Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Greater collaboration needed among Cleveland’s leaders to improve policy, encourage opportunity: Roland V. Anglin, Gregory L. Brown, Randell McShepard

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Crisis brings out the best in Americans. World War II remains the most vivid example of civilian and military mobilization under threat. The Covid-19 pandemic is a recent example of mobilization to produce vaccines that have minimized the threat of death for all but a vulnerable few.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County Executive: endorsement editorial

The good news for Cuyahoga County residents is that, whichever one of the two county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot wins, it will be a major step up. The disappointing Armond Budish, who has held the office for two four-year terms, has proven to be the antithesis of the kind of leadership the county needs. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne both offer forward-looking and thoughtful plans to rescue the office from the obfuscation and bureaucratic smokescreens that exist now under Budish.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Inpatient Care#Ambulatory Care#Medical Services#General Health#University Hospitals#Ems#Metrohealth System#The Cleveland Clinic
cleveland19.com

Parma police search for witnesses of serious crash on Sept. 15

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they saw a serious crash on Thursday, Sept. 15. The wreck, which involved a pickup truck and motorcycle, happened around 5:28 p.m. at Ridge Road and Luelda Avenue. Parma police said serious injuries were reported as...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Child, 6, drowns while swimming at state park in Marblehead, reports say

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — A 6-year-old child drowned while swimming at a state park on Lake Erie over the weekend, reports say. The unidentified child was in the swim area of a beach Saturday at East Harbor State Park when the child went under the water and failed to resurface, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells the Sandusky Register.
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor

A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy