WISH-TV
Watching storms later tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
WISH-TV
Stormy Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
WISH-TV
Warmup continues with rain chances to return
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity is set to gradually tick up even more through the final weekend of summer and into next week. Rain and storm chances are also looking to return to the forecast. Friday night: Skies will stay partly cloudy with lows dipping into the low...
WISH-TV
Indiana researchers awarded millions to study long COVID
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Health authorities are optimistic the pandemic is winding down. With vaccines and treatments available, scientists are now able to shift their focus to a new research area: long COVID. Long COVID is characterized as when a patient has been infected with the virus, clears it, but...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: change for Marion County Democrats; a look at Indiana’s new abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” we look at a change at the top for Marion County Democrats. Also, Democrat Brian Gaddie and Republican Whitley Yates talk about the state’s new abortion law, and the military background of an Indiana secretary of state candidate.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 4,440 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
State Police: Illinois woman gave false name and arrested for drug possessions
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Illinois woman was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop for multiple drug possessions, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers stopped Lynette Brandt, 55, for traveling 15 miles over the speed limit near U.S. 41 near County Road 300 North.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
