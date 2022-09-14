Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse Variant Pays Homage to Classic Cover With Spider-Ham
Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham, goes web-squealing in a variant cover for Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse #4. On stands September 21, the variant from artist Tyler Kirkham (Wolverine, Absolute Carnage Vs. Deadpool) pays "ham-age" to Todd McFarlane's iconic matching covers for 1988's The Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #301. Along with Kirkham's Spider-Ham homage, issue #4 features a main cover by Edge of Spider-Verse cover artist Josemaria Casanovas and variants from Helen Chen (Silk, The Unbelievable Gwenpool), Alan Quah (Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, Sinister War), and Derrick Chew (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Venom).
ComicBook
The Avengers Wage a War Across Time in Marvel Limited Series
Marvel Comics celebrates the 60th anniversary of Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: War Across Time, a five-issue limited series set in the legendary era created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck. Assembling the classic team of Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and the Wasp — are Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz (DC's The Legion of Super-Heroes) in his first story for Marvel Comics and artist Alan Davis (DC's JLA: The Nail, Marvel's Avengers Vol. 3). Described as a love letter to Avengers history, War Across Time arrives just in time for the team's milestone anniversary in January 2023.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals First Look at Spider-Man Horror Series
This Halloween season, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man becomes the deadly neighborhood Spider-Man. Written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas (Marvel's Werewolf by Night) and B. Earl (Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider) with art by Juan Ferreyra (King in Black: Thunderbolts), Marvel's Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man sees Peter Parker face his demons — literally. Before the Spider-Verse ends in Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1 this October, this "revolutionary dark take" on the wall-crawler sees Spider-Man's dream trip to Los Angeles turn into a waking nightmare when Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto stands October 19.
ComicBook
Titania Takes Over She-Hulk's Real-Life Phone Number
After this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) has definitely staked her claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The antagonist has had a ridiculous and hilarious stamp on the show thus far, which has only been made better by Jamil's real-world guerrilla marketing for the show, including appearing in costume as Titania to vandalize She-Hulk posters and crash New York Fashion Week. Now, Titania has taken things a step further and even hacked She-Hulk's IRL voice number, which fans could call to hear a voicemail message from Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) after the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Now, if fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they can hear a voicemail from Titania — and it has to be heard to be believed.
