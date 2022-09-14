After this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) has definitely staked her claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The antagonist has had a ridiculous and hilarious stamp on the show thus far, which has only been made better by Jamil's real-world guerrilla marketing for the show, including appearing in costume as Titania to vandalize She-Hulk posters and crash New York Fashion Week. Now, Titania has taken things a step further and even hacked She-Hulk's IRL voice number, which fans could call to hear a voicemail message from Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) after the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer. Now, if fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they can hear a voicemail from Titania — and it has to be heard to be believed.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO