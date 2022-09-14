ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core

Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday

Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights

Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday. The 23-year-old...
NHL
NBC Sports

Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Yardbarker

Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way

Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'Veteran' Stars prospects show the way in win over Red Wings

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Stars' "veteran" prospects reminded everyone on Saturday that the group of youngsters competing for spots at training camp will be much bigger than just the most ballyhood draft picks. AHL players Riley Damiani and Oskar Back each had a goal and two assists, and 2020...
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Alex Stalock

Training camp is just around the corner for the Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the league. Players around the world are headed back to their respective cities in preparation for a new season. The Blackhawks will look a lot different this year as they continue to confront their rebuild head on. While we wait for the season to start, we’ve been learning more about the Blackhawks who were acquired during this tumultuous offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase

The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Dwayne Roloson
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Filip Gustavsson
NHL

Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots

Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deep dive in to the latest episode of Beyond the Boards with Tony DeAngelo. Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bobby Trivigno shows mettle, Rangers rookies lose 5-1 to Flyers

Bobby Trivigno is the smallest player at New York Rangers rookie camp standing in at 5-8′ and 161 pounds. In last night’s rookie game finale against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Setauket, NY native was the biggest Blueshirt on the ice. “Obviously, these are both rookie teams but when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy