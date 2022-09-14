Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
NHL・
NHL
The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights
Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday. The 23-year-old...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
NHL
'Veteran' Stars prospects show the way in win over Red Wings
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Stars' "veteran" prospects reminded everyone on Saturday that the group of youngsters competing for spots at training camp will be much bigger than just the most ballyhood draft picks. AHL players Riley Damiani and Oskar Back each had a goal and two assists, and 2020...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Alex Stalock
Training camp is just around the corner for the Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the league. Players around the world are headed back to their respective cities in preparation for a new season. The Blackhawks will look a lot different this year as they continue to confront their rebuild head on. While we wait for the season to start, we’ve been learning more about the Blackhawks who were acquired during this tumultuous offseason.
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase
The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deep dive in to the latest episode of Beyond the Boards with Tony DeAngelo. Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
Yardbarker
Bobby Trivigno shows mettle, Rangers rookies lose 5-1 to Flyers
Bobby Trivigno is the smallest player at New York Rangers rookie camp standing in at 5-8′ and 161 pounds. In last night’s rookie game finale against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Setauket, NY native was the biggest Blueshirt on the ice. “Obviously, these are both rookie teams but when...
Comments / 0