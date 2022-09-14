Read full article on original website
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville for its first win of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-2, on Saturday, Sept. 10, to move to a 1-1 record on the season. Katie Powers, Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had a goal. Ava Kotronis had two assists, Alex Wecler had one assist and Olivia Gist made seven saves.
Seton Hall Prep football team to visit Bergen Catholic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, which has a 2-0 record after a bye week, is getting ready to face the top-ranked team in New Jersey and one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Bergen Catholic, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bergen Catholic in Oradell.
Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
Aspiring scholars, professionals return from summer internship
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two Bloomfield College students have recently returned from a summer institute held at Princeton University as participants in the 2022 Aspiring Scholars and Professionals program. The nine-week, paid, professional development program focused on research methods workshops designed to support students in their daily internship work and prepare them for their professional lives after college.
Montclair State students volunteer for National Day of Service and Remembrance
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Nearly 300 Montclair State University students, as well as university President Jonathan Koppell, volunteered on Saturday, Sept. 10, to commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Photos Courtesy of Mike Peters/Montclair State University. Montclair State students volunteer for National Day of Service and Remembrance added...
Kelly Elementary School holds Patriot Day assembly
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange held a Patriot Day assembly on Monday, Sept. 12, to honor the memory of those that perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and assure students that, despite the tragedy, “We Knew Everything Would Be Alright.”. The students...
Bloomfield’s first female firefighter describes her journey
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two decades of perseverance paid off Aug. 24, 2021, for Stephanie Orgueira-Aponte, 32, when she was hired as the first female Bloomfield Fire Department firefighter. A graduate of Nutley High School, Class of 2009, she moved to Bloomfield four years ago in the hopes of being hired.
‘Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts’ celebrates Hispanic culture at West Orange Arts Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts” in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic culture and Essex County’s multicultural community. The show opened on Saturday, Sept. 17, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Orange...
East Orange School District is accepted into national network for innovation
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange School District was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit organization working to expand opportunities for every learner by bringing together solutions across research, practice and technology, according to a press release.
Glen Ridge Rec presents Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen in singer-songwriter series
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge Recreation will present Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen as part of the Glen Ridge Singer Songwriter Series, taking place at the Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave., on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Glen Ridge Recreation presents a monthly event from...
Glen Ridge writer’s process involves sketching and music
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ask any number of writers how they go about their business and you will likely receive, boiled down, this answer: write, write, write. Simple enough. Ask Eda Uzuncakara, Glen Ridge resident and author of “Jumping on the Drips,” a collection of interconnecting short stories, and you will get two answers: draw, draw, draw and write, write, write. This is because Uzuncakara’s stories have their genesis and development as abstract drawings in a sketchbook.
Essex County remembers the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County held its annual ceremony to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks. At the ceremony at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, organizers read aloud the names of all 57 people from Essex County who died in the attacks. Those who spoke included Sheriff Armando Fontoura, U.S. Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Donald M. Payne Jr., Essex County Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson, United Airlines flight attendant Deborah Calimano and survivor Elisa Charters.
Oleta Adams is next up at The Woodland
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Smooth Jazz New Jersey and the Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture team up with Smooth Jazz New York to present four-time Grammy nominee Oleta Adams on Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. With Adams behind the baby grand piano, she brings her dynamic voice and the music that brought her international fame to Maplewood. Tickets can be purchased at smoothjazznj.com/tickets/.
RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute receive $2M grant
WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center, announced Sept. 9 that it is a grantee supported through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care, an initiative funded by the Merck Foundation and designed to make cancer care more equitable in the United States by helping patients living in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care. RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have been awarded a $2 million grant over five years.
Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be Oct. 16
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, starting at Vincent Church, 100 Vincent Place. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.; the walk begins at 1 p.m. with a welcome and an interfaith prayer. Walkers will walk south through Yanticaw Park...
South Orange native takes starring role in new Netflix movie
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — When Che Tafari, age 12, didn’t get a callback following his audition for Netflix’s new hit “Me Time,” he was understandably feeling a bit dejected. But it turned out to be a good thing — a very good thing. Che had so impressed “Me Time” lead actor Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg that they gave the role to him outright.
United Way of Greater Newark hosts financial literacy workshops
NEWARK, NJ — The United Way of Greater Newark, convener of the Newark Asset Building Coalition, collaborated with six partners to host four free financial literacy workshops as part of a four-week series in September. The four seminars address student loans and reducing the price of education, a dive...
Grand jury declines to criminally charge Newark officers involved in death in custody
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Juan Restrepo, 73, of Summit, who died while in the custody of the Newark Police Department on June 15, 2020, according to a Sept. 15 press release.
Nutley Health Dept. offers COVID-19 booster clinic
NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut St. in Nutley. Individuals 18 years...
