MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
Sept. 19 - Oct. 2. Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets. Adventure Cubs. Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta. Sept. 20. Take your...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big cat sightings in other states that have been caught on camera have people in Georgia talking. Some people insist they have seen them here. J.R. Gill and his wife live in Midway, which is south of Savannah. Earlier this summer, Gill discovered something had killed...
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up, others say they are just now able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends laid to rest Saturday the prominent Georgia attorney who drowned Sunday afternoon while trying to save his teenage son from strong rip currents in St. Simons Island. Defense attorney Page Pate was very well known for his drive and humanity. During his funeral...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice morning with many Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend locations in the 60s with temps near 70 elsewhere as of 7 a.m. Sunday. It will warm up into the lower 90s inland Sunday, but a trough of low pressure off the east coast of Florida and Georgia will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms in place. Overall, rain odds will be at 30%.
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
A high-speed chase out of northwest Georgia involving a white Chevy pickup, entered Cherokee County around 7:00am Saturday. The subject driving the vehicle had three felony warrants out for his arrest,. Cherokee County authorities joined the chase, and that suspect led them down County Roads 16, 22, 155 and 472,...
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
