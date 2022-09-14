ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25

Sept. 19 - Oct. 2. Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets. Adventure Cubs. Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta. Sept. 20. Take your...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Are there big cats in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big cat sightings in other states that have been caught on camera have people in Georgia talking. Some people insist they have seen them here. J.R. Gill and his wife live in Midway, which is south of Savannah. Earlier this summer, Gill discovered something had killed...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia homes flooded for two weeks

It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up, others say they are just now able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettcitizen.com

Georgia State Parks’ 2022 “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers

The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits

By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice morning with many Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend locations in the 60s with temps near 70 elsewhere as of 7 a.m. Sunday. It will warm up into the lower 90s inland Sunday, but a trough of low pressure off the east coast of Florida and Georgia will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms in place. Overall, rain odds will be at 30%.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans

ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends. New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy