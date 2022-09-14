Crabs fall in four-quarter fight

Pirates escape with victory

For the second consecutive week, the Sandcrabs took a back-and-forth battle into the fourth quarter with a chance to win. But also for the second consecutive week, the Crabs came up just short this time in a 17-10 pre-district road loss at Sinton.

The Sandcrabs were dominant defensively for most of the game, stonewalling a Pirate offense that had been explosive in their first two games of the season.

Defensive backs Cesar Aguilar, Ayden Maddux, and Athyn Morales were all named defensive players of the game by coaches.

“We had three defensive players of the game, and all three of them were in the secondary,” Head Coach Richard Whitaker said. “Coach Salinas and his staff did an unbelievable job this week. I told them, back in 2012, we shut Calallen out for the first time in 35 years. But I think Friday night was the best defensive game we’ve played in 10 years. Those guys totally dominated that game on defense. I’m so proud of those guys. Our guys were zoned in and did a great job.”

But while the defense was dominant, the offense was as well, racking up 351 yards rushing. However, four lost fumbles, including two in back-to-back plays in the last two minutes of the game, played a big role in the Crabs’ loss.

“It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t hold onto the ball on offense,” Whitaker said. “Ball security is something we focus on every day in practice. We talk about the three points of pressure, carrying the ball high and tight. We put a big emphasis on it. But for whatever reason, we’ve let it get out of our hands. A couple of times, it’s a situation of the defenders putting a helmet on the ball. It just happens sometimes. But yeah, the 2017 year, we should have finished third in district with Angleton and Foster and them. And we had a couple of games there where we had five or six fumbles and a lot of them in the red zone. So we’re having that kind of year with turnovers. And it’s unfortunate because we totally dominated that game running the football against a really good defense.”

After stonewalling the Sinton offense, Calhoun carried a 10-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sinton began the final period with the ball on its own 29 and moved inside the Crabs’ 10 after a 48-yard pass play. But the Crabs’ defense bowed their necks and forced a turnover on downs.

Beginning at their own 5, Calhoun advanced to their own 43 with 6:08 left in the game, but a fumble gave the ball back to Sinton at the CHS 28.

From there, the Pirates moved the ball toward the goal line, mostly on the ground, capped by a Rhyzaya Rodriguez 2-yard TD run. The PAT knotted the game at 10-10 with just 1.47 left in the game.

Following the kickoff, Calhoun had the ball at their own 16, but a fumble on first down gave the ball right back to Sinton. The Pirates covered the short distance quickly, scoring what would be the winning TD with 1:25 left in the game to go ahead 17-10.

Calhoun had a final shot to tie the game but could not advance the ball beyond their own 35 as the Crabs turned the ball over on downs to end the game.

“We did enough to move the ball up and down the field on them and should have put up a lot of points but only got one touchdown out of it,” Whitaker said. “That’s pretty disheartening.”

Calhoun started the game crisp on offense as Darrik Salinas ran 47 yards on the first snap of the game to advance into the red zone. Salinas finished with 96 yards on the ground. Three plays later, Tony Hensley found the corner of the end zone from 7 yards out as Jayce Campos read the defense and executed a pitch to the speedy senior. Ta Moo toed the PAT, and CHS led 7-0 with 10:37 left in the first quarter.

Sinton had a 3-and-out and punted the ball to Calhoun, but the Crabs fumbled on the next possession after moving to the Pirate 24.

Sinton and Calhoun each turned the ball over on downs on their next possessions as the Crabs held a 7-0 lead entering the second quarter.

Sinton and Calhoun then each had 3-and-outs as each defense continued their strong play. Following yet another Pirate punt, Calhoun moved to the Sinton 29, but the clock ran out as the Sandcrabs carried that 7-0 lead into halftime.

A long kickoff return set the Pirates up deep in Calhoun territory to begin the second half, but a field goal was all they could muster on the Crabs’ defense as SHS trimmed the lead to 7-3 with 10:10 left in the quarter.

Calhoun and Sinton then exchanged fumbles on their next drives, and then the Crabs were forced into a 3-and-out.

The last Sandcrab scoring drive of the night came in the final minutes of the third quarter. Calhoun moved 80 yards in five plays, highlighted by a 57-yard run by Campos. Moo hit a 30-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the third to give Calhoun a 10-3 lead heading into the fourth period. Campos had 100 yards rushing in the game, much of it in the second half.