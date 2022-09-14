ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Serena Williams talks life after tennis and new book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX3Pd_0hv5Ow4n00

Serena Williams is opening up about how she is moving forward after the final match of her historic career at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

The tennis legend appeared on "Good Morning America" Wednesday and said "it hasn't quite sunk in yet."

"I've been so busy literally every day -- except for the first two days I literally slept all day -- but otherwise, it's just like, OK, I'm still running a business, still have my company ... still a mom," she shared.

MORE: VOGUE World: Serena Williams makes epic runway appearance, Lil Nas X performs and more

Reflecting on what was likely her final tennis match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, she added, "I couldn't have asked for anything more and it was -- I'll never forget those moments, you know, it was pretty awesome."

When asked about her sister, fellow tennis star Venus Williams, trying to persuade her to come back, Serena laughed.

"Because she's not done yet -- this is just me ... she's trying to get me and I'm like, 'No listen,' " she said.

"I mean you never know," she added. "... You know, I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend ... and the way he did it, huge."

Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 but reversed that decision six weeks later on March 13.

Regardless of whether or not she decides to ever return to tennis professionally, Williams said she'll always be involved in the game to some extent.

"I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there's no way that I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future," she said. "I don't know what that involvement is yet, but I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it and it's just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep something involved in there."

For now, Williams is focusing on is her new children's book, "The Adventures of Qai Qai," which debuts Sept. 27.

Longtime fans may already know that Williams created the popular Qai Qai Instagram account for her daughter's favorite doll in 2018. Speaking about the inspiration for the book on Wednesday, she explained that she came up with the idea "during COVID, and this particular book of Qai Qai is really just about using her imagination because kids have such an amazing imagination."

"We just wanted to really just put in people's minds that we can't forget how important it is to just use your imagination and play and also believe in yourself," Williams said. "So there's some really cool hidden messages in there about self-confidence and that you can do it and also just going back to the art of just being a kid."

The book's illustrations were created by artist Yesenia Moises. Williams said she had a specific vision in mind for the book's art.

"When I saw the illustration, I said, listen, I really want it to represent a Black girl because I thought it was really important -- the reason Qai Qai came [about was] because I was looking for a Black doll and I just wanted it to be something really authentic that represented who we are -- our hair and like everything and the texture. And I thought she did a wonderful job with getting that across, even with the mom and the dad."

"Olympia thinks it's her in the book," she added with a laugh. "And she thinks the dad is my husband and it's quite funny because I'm like, it's not us although it's heavily [inspired]. I don't want it to go to her head!"

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch

Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qai Qai#The Adventures
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy