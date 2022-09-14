Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
Bright Walls finale leaves behind beautiful murals, big impact on Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Thousands of people came to downtown Jackson for a bittersweet ending of the Bright Walls Mural Festival. The festival hosted its finale Sept. 8-11, which filled the streets downtown with music, festivities and art. Organizers said they are nothing but satisfied with the final product.
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Pizza Bob’s secret Chipati Sauce or milkshakes ‘to die for’
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One of the reasons Pam Pietryga and her husband, Terry, purchased Pizza Bob’s was to keep its Super Sub alive. The spicy sub with ham, three salamis, mortadella, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and hot sauce is Terry’s favorite sandwich that he continues to order to this day, Pam said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rice pudding and Coneys are as popular as pizza at Andy’s Pizza
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that’s stayed the same is Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island. It all started in 1959 when Nick Todoroff owned Nippy Grill on the city’s southside. However, the building his business was in was destroyed during Jackson’s Belden Road Urban Renewal project in the early 1960s.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This Middle Eastern family is living the dream at Shawarma and More
FENTON, MI - Born in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, Belal Khirfan has had plenty of relatives own various businesses. Khirfan has been a Flint resident since 1986, but he was never quite happy working in other industries. Opening Shawarma and More, located at 1383 N Leroy St. in...
Ann Arbor road project delayed after bids come in 193% higher than expected
ANN ARBOR, MI — A resurfacing of Ann Arbor’s Scio Church Road that was scheduled for this fall is being delayed. The months-long project approved by City Council last month is now postponed until next year because costs for the project turned out to be higher than expected, city officials said.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Sisters Supporting Sisters offers empowerment, healing for women in Flint area
FLINT TWP, MI - Tanisha Thompson had the vision in 2015 to help create a Facebook support group for women that help heal traumas and empower them to move beyond their pain to grow personally professionally and financially. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a women empowerment organization promoting sisterhood and unity...
Jackson residents can tidy up their properties during city’s fall clean-up day
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is hosting an event to help residents tidy up their properties this fall. The City Clean-up Day is 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Department of Public Works Operations Center, 521 Water St. The event is free and open to all city residents.
Voices for Children brings superheroes to Flint
FLINT, MI -- Masked and caped superheroes could be seen running through the streets of Flint on Saturday. The group of runners were participants in the Superhero 5K Race and 1K Fun Run, a charity race that raises money for the local Voices For Children Advocacy Center that serves child victims of abuse and neglect and their families.
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates cleanup order in Ann Arbor pollution case
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals has issued a ruling in an Ann Arbor pollution case, vacating a Washtenaw County judge’s June 2021 cleanup order. The opinion to reinstate a previous consent judgment and remand the case to trial court is a disappointment and highlights the need for a stronger polluter-pay law in Michigan, Mayor Christopher Taylor said of the Sept. 15 decision in the city’s case against dioxane polluter Gelman Sciences Inc.
Demolition begins on illegal dumping hotspot in Flint; mayor asks residents to help in blight fight
FLINT, MI – Demolition of a blighted structure that has attracted illegal dumpers has begun on the north side of Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday morning to announce the demolition, discuss how residents can help fight blight and highlight his administration’s cleanup efforts. Neeley,...
Detroit startup presents equity-driven “EV in Everybody” mission at auto show
Plug Zen was founded on the mission to “put the EV in everybody” by bringing its charging platforms to underserved communities. Electric vehicles are primarily being sold among luxury vehicle customers due to cost, including infrastructure investments of adding an at-home charger. Founder Kwabena “Q” Johnson recognizes this requirement excludes drivers living in apartment buildings and other multi-family homes without access to a private garage.
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event in Davison area will host guest speakers, veterans resources
DAVISON TWP, MI -- A Veterans Stand Down event at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will host entertainment and support services for Genesee County veterans this weekend. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Callis, 1152 N....
Incoming University of Michigan president arrives for first tailgate ahead of football game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Incoming University of Michigan President Santo Ono was on the Ann Arbor campus early Saturday for his first Wolverine tailgating experience before the football game with the University of Connecticut. Ono, who comes to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, was voted the next...
See photos as Ann Arbor Huron football hosts Temperance Bedford
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Huron hung on in a nail biting game against Temperance Bedford to win, 30-25. In the middle of the first quarter, Temperance Bedford’s Trey Brueggemann turned an interception into a touchdown, which was quickly followed up by a rushing touchdown from quarterback Lucas Gerber.
Pets of the Week: Truffle loves to roll in the grass. Lippy has a unique meow
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Truffle is a beautiful light chocolate-colored dog with white markings. He’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix that came in as a stray. He is a character, as he loves to roll in the grass, play with stuffed toys and give kisses.
Hoverboards and jet suits: Where to see flying demonstrations at the Detroit Auto Show
You’ve heard of Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge. Lesser-known brands like Gravity Industries, ICON Aircraft, Omni and AERWINS also have a presence at the Detroit Auto Show this year – and hope to be household names in the airborne mobility industry one day soon. This year’s auto show features...
