The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
The Flint Journal

Voices for Children brings superheroes to Flint

FLINT, MI -- Masked and caped superheroes could be seen running through the streets of Flint on Saturday. The group of runners were participants in the Superhero 5K Race and 1K Fun Run, a charity race that raises money for the local Voices For Children Advocacy Center that serves child victims of abuse and neglect and their families.
MLive

Michigan Court of Appeals vacates cleanup order in Ann Arbor pollution case

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals has issued a ruling in an Ann Arbor pollution case, vacating a Washtenaw County judge’s June 2021 cleanup order. The opinion to reinstate a previous consent judgment and remand the case to trial court is a disappointment and highlights the need for a stronger polluter-pay law in Michigan, Mayor Christopher Taylor said of the Sept. 15 decision in the city’s case against dioxane polluter Gelman Sciences Inc.
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit startup presents equity-driven “EV in Everybody” mission at auto show

Plug Zen was founded on the mission to “put the EV in everybody” by bringing its charging platforms to underserved communities. Electric vehicles are primarily being sold among luxury vehicle customers due to cost, including infrastructure investments of adding an at-home charger. Founder Kwabena “Q” Johnson recognizes this requirement excludes drivers living in apartment buildings and other multi-family homes without access to a private garage.
