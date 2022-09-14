Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Negotiations Hit A Snag
That isn’t a no. There have been a lot of returns to the WWE as of late and that has made for some very interesting moments. Several former WWE stars have come back to the company after the massive releases of the last two years, but there are still some names out there to bring back. Some of them are more complicated than others though, and now we know some more details on perhaps the biggest name left.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
stillrealtous.com
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Major Spoiler On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for quite some time and he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. Fans have been wondering who Roman will be defending against next and it looks like Logan Paul will be the next man to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ezekiel's Future In WWE
The Monday night after WrestleMania 37 saw a new star debut in WWE. That's the night Elias' younger brother Ezekiel appeared on "WWE Raw" for the first time. Despite what Kevin Owens kept telling us, the two insisted they are different people. However, we haven't seen Ezekiel or any of...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
ComicBook
Watch: AEW's Malakai Black Explains His Situation Following AEW Release
Malakai Black, fresh off being granted his conditional release from AEW, competed at Prestige Perseverance on Saturday night in Pomona, California. After defeating Kidd Bandit, Black grabbed a microphone and explained his situation to the fans in attendance. Reports recently popped up that Black wanted out of his AEW contract and that, while he was apparently initially talked down from that, his request was eventually granted. Many of those reports cited mental health as the reason behind Black's request, and that was what he hinted at during his latest promo.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
411mania.com
Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals SmackDown Superstar Is Out Indefinitely With Injury
Tonight's WWE SmackDown lineup features a Fatal 4-Way Match to decide the Number 1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and it features Imperium, The New Day, Hit Row, and The Brawling Brutes. Some were surprised not to see The Viking Raiders in that match, especially since they've been on a tear recently after going heel. Unfortunately, it was revealed during SmackDown by Michael Cole that the reason for that is an injury, as Cole said Erik suffered a foot injury in the Viking Rules match and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. We wish Erik a speedy recovery and hope he can return to the ring better than ever soon.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules card, matches, rumors, predictions, match card, date, start time, location
Violence is in the air as WWE Extreme Rules approaches. The 14th annual pay-per-view event touches down on Saturday, Oct. 8 inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia -- the hometown of the beloved and defunct promotion ECW. Extreme Rules is an annual WWE pay-per-view with an emphasis on matches with...
wrestlinginc.com
Two New Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown
Following the events of the September 16th episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, two upcoming matches have been announced for the blue brand's next event, according to WWE's official Twitter account. First, Braun Stroman is set to make his official in-ring return against Alpha Academy's Otis in singles action. This...
