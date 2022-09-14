Read full article on original website
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
Last Call For the Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event that followed included a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
Pokemon Fans are Loving Ash's Huge New Win
Ash Ketchum has come a long way since he first decided to make Pikachu the first Pokemon in his roster as he set out on his journey to becoming a great trainer. Having won the Alola Region tournament during Pokemon Sun And Moon, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ketchum to the top by having the young trainer participate in the Masters 8 Tournament. With his latest battle seeing the protagonist take on Cynthia, fans are celebrating Ketchum's latest victory and what it means for the anime adaptation's future.
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Unveils Movies That Inspired Halloween Special
If the first teaser for Marvel's Werewolf by Night wasn't enough of an indication, Disney has confirmed the upcoming Halloween special was inspired by the horror tales of yesteryear. Specifically, a new listing from Disney says the Michael Giacchino-directed project pulled inspiration directly from the horror tales of the 1930s and 1940s, the same timeframe the Universal Monster movies were first released.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Time Jump
Fans of House of the Dragon have known that a massive time jump was coming at some point during the season. Young stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have played Rhaenyra and Alicent throughout the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, but that will change next Sunday. The time jump has officially arrived, and with it, new series stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback
Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
Steam Deck Owners Already Critical of New Accessory
Steam Deck users who are growing impatient during their wait for an official Steam Deck dock may have grown even more irritated this week after some images of the accessory surfaced online. It's apparently present during the Tokyo Game Show ongoings for people to see, but its design has attracted some criticisms from those who've since wondered why it only boasts one USB-C port, and that port seems to be reserved for the device's power supply.
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
Today's Wordle #454 Has a Less Than 50% Success Rate
Today's Wordle might be the hardest puzzle yet, as the puzzle has a success rate of less than 50%. While Wordle has thrown out some pretty tough words for players to solve, we haven't seen Wordlebot stats this low since the puzzle analyzer debuted earlier this year. While most puzzles have a 99% solve rate, and even tough puzzles have a solve rate in the 80% range, today's Wordle has a solve rate of only 45%. In fact, WordleBot claims that today's puzzle has an average solve rate of 6.3 answers....which means that most players aren't getting the puzzle correct. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie Announcement
Yesterday, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). The series just debuted its fifth season, and Macchio recently teased the possibility of a "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe." However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, just confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.
