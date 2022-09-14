ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Children's Mercy Research Institute announces disease diagnosis advancements

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3vQw_0hv5OZyC00

Children's Mercy Kansas City Research Institute announced Wednesday new advancements the organization has made that transform "diagnosing and understanding of unsolved pediatric disease."

The institute says its five-base genomic sequencing system is the most advanced in the world and will assist in diagnosing rare diseases worldwide, allowing researchers to see disease variations that were previously unable to be seen in one test.

"The technology allows us to see into part of the human genome that has never been clinically tested and interpret changes beyond genetic code,” said Dr. Tomi Pastinen, director of the Genomic Medicine Center at Children’s Mercy Kansas City. “On average, only 30-40% of rare disease cases are diagnosed. What we are doing is giving those remaining 60% of families hope that we’ll find answers by discovering relevant gene variations in long-read sequencing only detectable by using this technology.”

The organization says it is working to gather the genomic data and health information of 30,000 children and their families over the course of seven years through the Genomic Answers for Kids (GA4k) program. This information will be used to create a database of 100,000 genomes.

The program was launched three years ago with the backing of $18.5 million in philanthropic funds.

In that span of time, GA4k has given 1,000 rare disease diagnoses to families, which the institute says far outpaces other rare disease diagnostic programs.

Of those 1,000 diagnoses, 300 genome samples were successfully sequenced using the new advanced system. These genomes contained rare functional variations that the release says expands the "genome alphabet" for studying unsolved rare disease.

“What once was a previously undiagnosed disease-causing mutation in a rare disease case is now discoverable because of full 5-base genome sequencing,” Pastinen said in a statement.

Due to the genomic advancements, Pastinen and his team are working with health care organizations and undiagnosed disease clinics around the United States to solve rare disease cases.

"We are years ahead in this space and have been driven by the realization that clinical sequencing as it was being done today was not sufficient, so we set out to advance the science in hopes of moving kids to the forefront of research discoveries much sooner,” said Dr. Tom Curran, senior vice president, executive director and chief scientific officer of the Children’s Mercy Research Institute.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

St. Luke's cares for triple dose of triplets in NICU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been said that good things come in threes. "This is Liliana Montez, that is Leo Montez and Reynaldo Montez," gushed new mother to triplets, Tionna Jones. We don't mean just those triplets, but three sets of three being cared for in the NICU at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Research#Genome Sequencing#Human Genome#Rare Disease
CJ Coombs

The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years

Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy