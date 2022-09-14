ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant coming home to Modesto for concert

By Pat Clark
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Downey High graduate Francesca Bavaro returns home for a benefit concert at the State Theatre. The former “American Idol” contestant’s appearance is among the entertainment events in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions Sept. 17-23.

Francesca Bavaro

Former Modestan and singer-songwriter Francesca Bavaro comes home for a Ceres Rotary Club benefit concert at the State Theatre. Bavaro was a contestant on “American Idol.” Also appearing is Karl Herlinger, a comic and ventriloquist.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$45

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Greek food

The former Greek Food Festival has become a take-out event, the Greek Food Festi-Go. Patrons can purchase a Greek dinner and homemade pastries from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17-18

WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org

“The Children”

Prospect Theater Project presents “The Children,” the story of two retired nuclear scientists who live in an isolated cottage as the world around them crumbles. An old friend arrives with a frightening request.

WHEN: Various times, Sept. 16-Oct. 2

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$30

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

49er Festival

The 49er Festival returns to Groveland. There will be a parade on Main Street, vendors, live music, Old West re-enactments and other activities. Also, an annual chili cook-off competition and tasting.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17

WHERE: Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland

TICKETS: Free

ONLINE: www.49erfestival.org

Concours D’Eelegance

The annual Concours D’Eelegance pulls into Ironstone Vineyards with more than 300 antique and classic cars. The show also features vintage trailers, motorcycles and wooden boats.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23-24

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $25-$45, free under age 14

ONLINE: ironstoneconcours.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

