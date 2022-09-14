Former ‘American Idol’ contestant coming home to Modesto for concert
Downey High graduate Francesca Bavaro returns home for a benefit concert at the State Theatre. The former “American Idol” contestant’s appearance is among the entertainment events in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions Sept. 17-23.
Francesca Bavaro
Former Modestan and singer-songwriter Francesca Bavaro comes home for a Ceres Rotary Club benefit concert at the State Theatre. Bavaro was a contestant on “American Idol.” Also appearing is Karl Herlinger, a comic and ventriloquist.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$45
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Greek food
The former Greek Food Festival has become a take-out event, the Greek Food Festi-Go. Patrons can purchase a Greek dinner and homemade pastries from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17-18
WHERE: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.goannunciation.org
“The Children”
Prospect Theater Project presents “The Children,” the story of two retired nuclear scientists who live in an isolated cottage as the world around them crumbles. An old friend arrives with a frightening request.
WHEN: Various times, Sept. 16-Oct. 2
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$30
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
49er Festival
The 49er Festival returns to Groveland. There will be a parade on Main Street, vendors, live music, Old West re-enactments and other activities. Also, an annual chili cook-off competition and tasting.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17
WHERE: Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.49erfestival.org
Concours D’Eelegance
The annual Concours D’Eelegance pulls into Ironstone Vineyards with more than 300 antique and classic cars. The show also features vintage trailers, motorcycles and wooden boats.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23-24
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $25-$45, free under age 14
ONLINE: ironstoneconcours.com
Comments / 1