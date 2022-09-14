A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO