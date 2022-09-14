Read full article on original website
Mark
4d ago
Lower Allen police used to have a station in the mall, didn’t use to have these problems then. With fighting going on at Dave and Buster’s, kids roaming the mall and thievery, sounds like Lower Allen police need to return to keep it safe for our shoppers🤔
15
Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies
YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
WGAL
Armed robbery under investigation in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township Police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. Two victims reported that they were in a vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects. According to the...
WGAL
Police incident involving man with a gun resolved without injury in Lancaster County
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to a reported subject with a gun in the area of Warehouse Road and Municipal Line, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man was reportedly threatening to harm himself and was reportedly armed with a rifle and several live rounds of ammunition.
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
abc27.com
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
Man charged in York County stabbing death
A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a stabbing death in Springettsbury Township on Sept. 13, according to police. Long Nguyen, 55, has been charged in connection with the killing of Trang Pham, 49, on Sept. 13. Court records indicate Nguyen was given a preliminary arraignment on the evening of Sept. 16, and denied bail.
Missing teen in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police
A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16. The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.
abc27.com
Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
WGAL
One person dead following Quarryville standoff
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
FOX 43
