LONDON — A bell at Westminster Abbey has begun tolling 96 times, once for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The abbey’s Tenor Bell struck at 9:24 a.m. Monday and was due to toll once a minute until the queen’s funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Hundreds of mourners have already arrived at the Gothic cathedral for the service. They will be joined by royalty, heads of state and political leaders from around the world. Others drawn from members of the public include long-serving nurse Nancy O’Neill, recognized for her efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and Pranav Bhanot, who helped deliver 1,200 free meals during the pandemic.
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Queen’s funeral
Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.The duo have arrived ahead of their daughter, Kate, Princess of Wales, who is expected to arrive soon with Camilla, Queen Consort.Carole was seen wearing a long black tailored coat and a wide-brimmed hat, while Michael was wearing a morning suit with pinstripe trousers.The state funeral service will begin at 11am and be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.In The Bidding, the Dean will say: “Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations...
Huw Edwards: BBC News viewers joke presenter deserves ‘a fortnight off’ after Queen’s funeral
Huw Edwards is in need of a long holiday following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to BBC News viewers.The news presenter and journalist has fronted the BBC’s coverage since the monarch’s death on Thursday 8 September, during which he was widely praised for his “masterclass” in broadcasting.Edwards is once again presenting on BBC News on Monday (19 September) morning, ahead of the Queen’s funeral after her coffin’s four-day lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.On social media, viewers praised Edwards for his “class, compassion and professionalism” throughout the coverage, while joking that the presenter was in need of some much-earned time off...
UK weather: ‘Chilly but dry’ conditions as thousands gather for Queen’s final farewell
Thousands of mourners who are gathering in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II can expect dry weather as they pay their final respects. According to forecasters, conditions in London are expected to be cloudy but dry this morning when the King and senior royals march behind the late monarch’s coffin from 10.35am in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. However, the Met Office has said conditions will get warmer throughout the day, particularly when the Queen’s coffin is taken from Wellington Arch to a private service at Windsor Castle in the afternoon with a high...
