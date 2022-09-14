Broadway classic kicks off Modesto’s Gallo Center season. How to see updated production

The 2021-22 season at the Gallo Center for the Arts kicks off with a new production of “Cats,” which has been using the Modesto venue to rehearse and prepare for its upcoming tour.

There will be two stagings of the Broadway musical on Sept. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto. Tickets are $49-$109 at www.galloarts.org .

The production is based on the 2016 Broadway revival, with new sound design, direction and choreography, executive producer Angela Rowles said in an email interview.

The fresh choreography has been done by Andy Blankenbuehler of “Hamilton” fame, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn, she said.

While this production of “Cats” toured in 2021 in the U.S. and Canada, the cast and crew are preparing in Modesto to relaunch the show.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the company of ‘Cats’ to Modesto and the Gallo Center — and have it as our home-away-from-home while we rehearse and get the show ready to go back on the road,” Rowles said.

Audiences can expect the “Cats” they’ve come know, but with a production that’s been refreshed for a new generation, she said.

“Cats” is a classic that stands the test of time, Rowles said. “This cast is just terrific and you’re seeing some really talented performers bring this show to life.”

“Cats” won seven Tony Awards, including best musical. It tells the story of a night when a group of cats gathers for its annual ball to decide which cat will be reborn.

It’s best known for one particular song.

“Everyone knows the iconic musical masterpiece ‘Memory,’ but there is nothing like experiencing the song live,” Rowles said. “It’s a show you can bring the entire family to, or it’s a great night out for friends or on a date. It really makes for a magical night at the theater.”