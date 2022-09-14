ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts

By Kelly Broderick, Hannah McDonald
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHG6L_0hv5NUWM00

Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City.

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.

According to the posts, all team members from Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern have accepted opportunities at other M Street concepts. M Street is the restaurant group that also operates Kayne Prime, Moto, Saint Anejo and Virago.

The Whiskey Kitchen location was open for 13 years. Tavern opened in 2011.

While the restaurants are closed for now, other concepts may open back up in the locations. The notices on the restaurant doors said Tavern is closing for facility upgrades and then will be re-evaluated. In 2024, the Whiskey Kitchen property will become a hotel that will have a restaurant inside likely run by M Street.

The Nashville Downtown Partnership says it does not surprise them that M Street wants to be a part of what's next.

"Our restaurants have done extremely well post-pandemic," said Crissy Cassetty, director of economic development at the Nashville Downtown Partnership. "Our retail and restaurant sales have gone up 34% since 2019. It's really great to own a restaurant in downtown Nashville because your sales are doing well."

Both restaurants thanked all team members and guests for experiencing their locations with them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Major Nashville Restaurant Group Drops Two Popular Weekend Haunts

A prolific Nashville restaurant group closed two of its popular weekend dining and drinking destinations this week: Tavern, Midtown’s mainstay for weekend brunch and bachelorette parties, and Whiskey Kitchen, a restaurant in the Gulch known for its 100+ whiskey selection and off-menu spirit offerings. Both have been around for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
NASHVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville

Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by […] The post How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Restaurant Group#Tavern#Whiskey#Food Drink
franklinis.com

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Performs Surprise Show at Nashville Hot Spot

On Thursday (September 15th), country music star Hank Williams Jr. performed a surprise show at the Nashville hot spot, American Legion Post #82. According to Saving Country Music, Hank Williams Jr. made the unannounced surprise performance at the American Legion as part of the AmericanaFest, which is taking place in Nashville this week. He also used the performance to promote his new blues album Rich White Honky Blues, which was released on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound record label. Auerbach also attended the surprise performance and played. Patrick Carney was on drums for the final song. Following the performance, Auerbach and The Black Keys played a few songs. Nikki Lane went on prior to Williams Jr.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

New luxury residential project to be built in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday plans for a luxury residential project in the Gulch. This will be the second residential tower Tidal has developed in the area. “We are excited to have Access, a strong long-term investor, as a partner on the project,” Ken Copeland,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy