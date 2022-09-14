Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts

Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City.

Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.

According to the posts, all team members from Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern have accepted opportunities at other M Street concepts. M Street is the restaurant group that also operates Kayne Prime, Moto, Saint Anejo and Virago.

The Whiskey Kitchen location was open for 13 years. Tavern opened in 2011.

While the restaurants are closed for now, other concepts may open back up in the locations. The notices on the restaurant doors said Tavern is closing for facility upgrades and then will be re-evaluated. In 2024, the Whiskey Kitchen property will become a hotel that will have a restaurant inside likely run by M Street.

The Nashville Downtown Partnership says it does not surprise them that M Street wants to be a part of what's next.

"Our restaurants have done extremely well post-pandemic," said Crissy Cassetty, director of economic development at the Nashville Downtown Partnership. "Our retail and restaurant sales have gone up 34% since 2019. It's really great to own a restaurant in downtown Nashville because your sales are doing well."

Both restaurants thanked all team members and guests for experiencing their locations with them.