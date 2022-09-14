ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Former President Trump holding rally in Wilmington

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fajpO_0hv5Mv7e00

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a “Save America” rally in Wilmington.

The event will be held on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Aero Center, located at 1830 Flightline Rd. in Wilmington. The event is open to online registration for tickets. Only up to two tickets per mobile number will be allowed for the event, according to the DonaldJTrump.com website. Tickets are subject to a first come first serve basis, too, the website states.

Trump is expected to speak around 7 p.m. It’s Trump’s second visit to North Carolina in 2022. He was in Selma back in April.

One of the things Trump is expected to do at the rally is stump for candidates in the state running for office. Among them will be U.S. Senate nominee Ted Budd, who Trump endorsed at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville on June 5, 2021. Budd is running against Democrat Cheri Beasley for the seat that is open as current US Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.

“President Donald Trump’s commitment to protecting and promoting American jobs grew our economy and created more and better opportunities for all Americans,” Budd said. “President Trump carried North Carolina twice and Amy Kate and I are thrilled he’s heading back to our great state to get folks fired up as our campaign accelerates into the final stretch.

“And, in the spirit of bipartisanship, we would also welcome Joe Biden to come campaign early and often for Cheri Beasley and personally, and publicly, thank her for supporting his disastrous economic policies.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire — and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: poll

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability […]
POTUS
WNCT

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”. Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He...
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, NC
City
Selma, NC
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WNCT

Greenville police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Senate#Democrat#Americans
WNCT

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a 10-year-old. Goldsboro police said they took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25. On Sept. 9, Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue was […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested on drug charges after overdose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after a woman overdosed back in 2021. On April 12, 2021, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a call to a reported drug overdose of a 34-year-old woman in the Portertown Road area. During the investigation, detectives found out that Steven […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNCT

Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said. The student had been out with friends before taking an Uber home. According to the Tampa Police Department, after getting out of his Uber, the student tried to force his way into the vehicle of another man parked nearby. The driver shot the student in the chest, saying he feared for his life.
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

Edgecombe County man arrested in murder investigation

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in a shooting death of a man in Princeville on Sept. 10. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Devin M. Hyman was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murer. He was taken before a magistrate and placed […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Once McCain’s party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy