Calling all WWE fans: Friday night Smackdown is coming to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — WWE will wrap up the final Friday Night Smackdown of 2022 live from Tampa’s AMALIE Arena. Fans will get to see fan favorites like Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Sheamus and many more!. Tickets go on sale...
The Florida Aquarium brings back Rhythm & Brews by the Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — After a two-year pause, the Florida Aquarium is bringing back one of its iconic events, and it has a new name!. Rhythm & Brews by the Bay, formerly known as Brews by the Bay, will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, for guests to experience a full lineup of beer tastings and a full concert experience.
Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. Brady, who...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Amalie Arena in December
TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays may still be a few months away, but it's not too early to make plans to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Multi-platinum and progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa on Dec. 18 as part of its 2022 winter tour The Ghost of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More.
1500 walk, run to raise money for St. Jude in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — For the first time since 2019, the St. Jude Walk/Run was back in-person and they took over downtown Tampa Saturday morning, raising awareness and money for childhood cancer research. More than 1500 runners and walkers took part in the annual event that is hosted in cities...
Pasco High School's new coach leading major turnaround of football program
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After moving to Florida with his wife, Alphonso Freeney had his mind set on becoming the head football coach for Pasco High School, if the opportunity presented itself. In 2021, that opportunity came. Pasco hired Freeney to become their 24th head coach last December. So...
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
Neighbors can hardly believe possible plan to tear down Derek Jeter's former $22.5M mansion
TAMPA, Fla. — The house that former New York Yankee great Derek Jeter built on Davis Islands could soon have a date with the wrecking ball. The city of Tampa confirmed a demolition application has been initiated, although not yet completed. If granted, that permit could spell the end for one of Tampa’s best-known and most expensive pieces of residential real estate.
New Women's Pavilion at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg coming 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Thursday its plans to build a Woman's Pavilion on its main downtown St. Petersburg campus. The 60,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient building will be solely dedicated to women’s health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. It will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
Construction worker killed at Port Tampa Bay after concrete slab falls onto him
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker died from his injuries after an estimated 3,000-pound concrete slab landed on top of him Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It's...
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
FHP: Tampa woman crashes SUV in pond while trying to exit I-75
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman crashed into a pond just off Interstate 75 while trying to exit the highway from the center lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound exit to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an FHP crash report states.
U-Haul stolen in Clearwater leaves family without life belongings
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay region family is asking for help in finding a U-Haul they said was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Pinellas County. It was stolen either on or before Sept. 4, from the Holiday Inn parking lot located at 3535 Ulmerton Rd.
FHP: Tanker truck overturns after driver loses control in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tanker truck overturned Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle on US 41 at Madison Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency reports the truck was going southbound on US 41 and "failed to negotiate a left turn...
Environmental activists criticise Tampa's latest wastewater reuse project
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a familiar debate in the city of Tampa. For years, politicians, environmental activists and taxpayers have debated what to do with the roughly 50 million gallons per day of treated wastewater that gets dumped into Tampa Bay. The city of Tampa once pushed a water...
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
3 Tampa teens accused of breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say three teens are accused of breaking into several cars in a Tampa neighborhood over the course of multiple nights. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a person alerted authorities of multiple people burglarizing cars and a neighbor's garage near S. Kissimmee Street, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
