TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays may still be a few months away, but it's not too early to make plans to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Multi-platinum and progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa on Dec. 18 as part of its 2022 winter tour The Ghost of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO