ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

The Florida Aquarium brings back Rhythm & Brews by the Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — After a two-year pause, the Florida Aquarium is bringing back one of its iconic events, and it has a new name!. Rhythm & Brews by the Bay, formerly known as Brews by the Bay, will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, for guests to experience a full lineup of beer tastings and a full concert experience.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. Brady, who...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Amalie Arena in December

TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays may still be a few months away, but it's not too early to make plans to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Multi-platinum and progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at Amalie Arena in Downtown Tampa on Dec. 18 as part of its 2022 winter tour The Ghost of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Meents
10 Tampa Bay

Neighbors can hardly believe possible plan to tear down Derek Jeter's former $22.5M mansion

TAMPA, Fla. — The house that former New York Yankee great Derek Jeter built on Davis Islands could soon have a date with the wrecking ball. The city of Tampa confirmed a demolition application has been initiated, although not yet completed. If granted, that permit could spell the end for one of Tampa’s best-known and most expensive pieces of residential real estate.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

New Women's Pavilion at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg coming 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Thursday its plans to build a Woman's Pavilion on its main downtown St. Petersburg campus. The 60,000-square-foot, three-story outpatient building will be solely dedicated to women’s health and wellness, the organization said in a news release. It will also be home to a multi-specialty practice with access to specialties like urogynecology.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Jam#Are You Ready#The Monster#Vehicle Shows#Dates Times#Ticketmaster#Camden Murphy Vendetta
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy