Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Missing dog from turnpike crash found safe
Maine (WABI) - A happy ending to a story we brought you earlier this week. Wednesday morning, William Funkhouser of West Virginia and a friend, along with their ten hunting dogs were on their way to Maine to go bear hunting. According to police, Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle in Brunswick Saturday. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
WMUR.com
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Maine home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
NECN
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
Two-year-old killed after being hit by a truck carrying a trailer in a Naples driveway
NAPLES, Maine — A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck carrying a camper trailer in the driveway of a Naples home, authorities say. According to Maine State Police, the truck was being driven by the boy's father, who was unable to see his young child while moving the vehicle.
WMUR.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Annual mass honoring first responders draws top Maine politicians
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a hundred people gathered for Sunday mass at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland for the annual service dedicated to first responders. Since September 11, 2001, the mass was dedicated to EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement officials. The 22nd annual dedication comes at...
Police documents: NH family worried about safety days before triple murder
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Newly released, heavily redacted documents reveal that in the days before Kassandra Sweeney and her two children, Benjamin and Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield home, Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, told police he was concerned for his family’s safety. On July...
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
One Man Seriously Injured & One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95, Ogunquit, Maine
Pickup Truck Carrying 10 Dogs Crashes with Tractor Trailer on the Turnpike. One man was seriously injured and one dog killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, Maine. One Man Injured; One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95 Shannon Moss, Public Information...
wgan.com
Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman
KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0