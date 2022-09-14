ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Missing dog from turnpike crash found safe

Maine (WABI) - A happy ending to a story we brought you earlier this week. Wednesday morning, William Funkhouser of West Virginia and a friend, along with their ten hunting dogs were on their way to Maine to go bear hunting. According to police, Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel...
OGUNQUIT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle in Brunswick Saturday. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NECN

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Ogunquit, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
97.5 WOKQ

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
wabi.tv

Maine State Police investigating child’s death in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating child’s death in Naples. Shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Naples Fire Department reported there was an unresponsive 2-year-old child at their station. The Cumberland County Sheriffs learned the child, a young boy, was struck in the driveway of...
NAPLES, ME
WMUR.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
PEMBROKE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Interstate 95
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
MANCHESTER, NH
wgan.com

Poland man “seriously” injured in motorcycle crash Saturday

AUBURN (WGME) – A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
KITTERY, ME
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy