ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral Park, NY

The Incorporated Village of Floral Park Business District Enhancement Survey Deadline has been extended to September 18, 2022 5pm

fpvillage.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay

Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
OYSTER BAY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floral Park, NY
Floral Park, NY
Government
Daily News

The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far

I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Business District#Enhancements#The Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Herald Community Newspapers

Making the garage into living space

Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
fox5ny.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list

NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
OYSTER BAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy