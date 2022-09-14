The Incorporated Village of Floral Park Business District Enhancement Survey Deadline has been extended to September 18, 2022 5pm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Houses Under Contract in Huntington
The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team provides a snapshot of property sales in Huntington.Here are current listings of properties that are under contract identified in their Huntington Market Report.
evgrieve.com
City removes the outdoor dining structure from Pardon My French on Avenue B
This morning, workers from the Department of Sanitation and Department of Transportation swooped in on Pardon My French, and removed the restaurant's curbside dining structure on Avenue B between Sixth Street and Seventh Street. (The block was shut down to through traffic during this time.) An EVG reader shared these...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
Herald Community Newspapers
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far
I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Nassau Executive Blakeman unveils proposed budget for 2023 fiscal year
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman unveiled his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Power & Politics Full Show: A conversation with former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran
Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks with Rich Barrabi about the midterms, today's polarized political climate and its potential impact on the upcoming elections - plus her own future and what it may hold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
Local retail market seeing downward shift as another Bed Bath & Beyond location closing down
The location is just one of the 150 across the U.S. that have closed but is the latest of few that have done so locally over the past year.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Making the garage into living space
Q. We were told by a building inspector that we need a permit for making our garage into a bedroom and bathroom. He gave us 10 days to “respond.” He told us we just need an architect to file a sketch of the room; he would even help us expedite the permit. We called around and are being told some crazy things and high costs to prepare the sketch. Why are we being told we need all these things, like a survey, a possible Sandy repair permit, an energy report, etc.? The inspector didn’t say we needed any of this. Who’s telling us the truth? We’re so confused.
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
NBC New York
Suffolk County Documents Stolen in Cyberattack Posted on Dark Web: Officials
It’s been more than a week since Suffolk County discovered its computer networks were hacked, but while some county services are still offline, the hackers are upping the ante. The News 4 I-Team learned the group behind a cyberattack against the Suffolk County government posted documents with personal information...
fox5ny.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list
NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Last month, the home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.
syossetjerichotribune.com
Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter
The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
Comments / 0