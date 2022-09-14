ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hannah Berner Slams Lindsay Hubbard As The “Meanest Person [She’s] Ever Met”

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0NeQ_0hv5M6dC00

The Hamptons has been a temporary home to some very eccentric characters, and we’ve gotten to meet many of them thanks to Summer House . The show kicked off with the spectacle that was the Wirkus Circus and has gone on to become ground-zero for debauchery among New York City’s most eligible 30-somethings. These days, Summer House is almost synonymous with Southern Charm thanks to all of the crossovers between both shows. Honestly, the meshing has almost made me forget when the show’s drama centered around Hannah Berner not so long ago.

Hannah is best remembered as being Paige DeSorbo’s messy roommate before the Ciara Miller era. The two were chastised by the rest of the house for being dirty, giggling too much, and inserting themselves into their roommates’ business here and there. Things took a turn for the dark when Paige and Hannah claimed that a psychic told them some tea about Luke Gulbranson and Lindsay Hubbard .

Rumor has it that the pair hooked up, which they both have denied. Truthfully, the psychic of it all was a bit of a stretch. Paige was able to salvage her friendship with most of her roommates (the cat’s out of the bag on Lindsay after that awkward reunion). Hannah , on the other hand, removed herself from the show before things got even worse. I mean, we all remember how she and Des Bishop defiled Kymanda’s bathroom. Not cool, but I can respect her realizing that her time was up.

Since Hannah left the show, her old roomies don’t miss her much. She and Des tied the knot and got their happily ever after . It seems like only Paige and Ciara are still in touch with her out of the Good Vibes Tribe. Now that she’s distanced herself from Summer House, Hannah decided to throw some daggers by saying some not-so-nice things about Carl Radke’s new fiance . Yeah, sounds like a smart move (not).

Hannah and Paige were recording a live version of their “Giggly Squad” podcast in New York with a live audience when Hannah spilled the tea. Page Six reports that a fan asked the pair where they stand with Lindsay these days, and Hannah didn’t hold back. “[Hubbard] is the meanest person I’ve ever met,” Hannah proclaimed. Something tells me Lindsay was totally activated after seeing Hannah publicly drag her yet again. Carl , make your girl a sandwich to help her calm down. We all know she’s going to need it.

RELATED: Carl Radke And Kyle Cooke Do Not Miss Hannah Berner On Summer House

Paige kept things cordial with her comments about Lindsay . I mean, she’s the one that has to still momentarily live with her while filming. “She’s lovely,” Paige said. Short and sweet. I’m honestly shocked Hannah had such wrath toward Lindsay, considering her relationships with Kyle Cooke and Luke the Lumberjack seemed to end in the worst of the worst ways. Let’s see if HubbHouse has any rebuttal. She’ll probably take the Teresa Giudice route and live in her love bubble with Carl while ignoring the haters.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HANNAH CALLING LINDSAY THE MEANEST PERSON EVER? DO YOU THINK HANNAH HAS A RIGHT TO DISLIKE LINDSAY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

The post Hannah Berner Slams Lindsay Hubbard As The “Meanest Person [She’s] Ever Met” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Jennifer Lawrence Slams Erika Jayne As “Evil” And Says She Needs A Publicist; Also Thinks This Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is Boring

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is well-known as a Real Housewives super fan. She’s even made multiple appearances on Watch What Happens Live to discuss her candid thoughts. While promoting her latest film, she weighed in on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And true to form, she didn’t hold back. She told Variety, “My biggest […] The post Jennifer Lawrence Slams Erika Jayne As “Evil” And Says She Needs A Publicist; Also Thinks This Season Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Is Boring appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere

If you’ve been missing the ladies on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the newest season of Dancing With The Stars may be just the perfect treat to hold you over. In case you missed it, Teresa Giudice was announced to be on the cast for the 31st season of the competition show. For the […] The post Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley — formerly of the Real Housewives of New York revealed to Page Six recently that Teresa Giudice wants her to come over to the garden state and film for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Hey, at this point in Housewives history — a shake-up like this could actually be one that viewers […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Teresa Giudice Wants Her On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Friendship, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says That Kenya Moore Encouraged Her To Join Dancing With The Stars

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice didn’t have too many arguments during Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Teresa formed a strong bond with Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. Kenya was a big supporter of Teresa’s relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She won a vacation on RHUGT and […] The post Teresa Giudice Says That Kenya Moore Encouraged Her To Join Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
MUSIC
Reality Tea

Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Went To Sleep Crying Over Mean Comments After Announcing Split From Jarrette Jones

If there is one rule that reality stars should follow on social media, it’s “don’t read the comments.” Unfortunately for Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely, she learned the hard way. Both she and husband Jarrette Jones, who wed on the popular Netflix dating show, recently announced their split after one year of marriage. As reported […] The post Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Went To Sleep Crying Over Mean Comments After Announcing Split From Jarrette Jones appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Oliver Saunders’ Wife Says Raquel Leviss Is Not To Blame For Him Cheating On Her

If you have been following the drama between Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders and his wife, Samantha Saunders, you know how messy it is. Oliver, who is married and has a son with Samantha, has been featured alongside Garcelle a few times on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle even shared that Lisa Vanderpump got […] The post Oliver Saunders’ Wife Says Raquel Leviss Is Not To Blame For Him Cheating On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Des Bishop
Person
Ciara
Reality Tea

Diana Jenkins Will Be Attending Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping Virtually After Testing Positive For Covid-19

After the conclusion of such a long and messy season — I know the viewers of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are ready for the reunion. And we hope the Housewives are too. Fans have been vocal this entire season regarding how they’ve been feeling about some of the ladies. We’ve seen OG Kyle […] The post Diana Jenkins Will Be Attending Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping Virtually After Testing Positive For Covid-19 appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Explains Why She’ll Never Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If you were hoping to see Kandi Burruss on one of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trips — I have some bad news for you. Kandi told Us Weekly, “At this point, I don’t see it happening. Because, like, anybody that I would possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with […] The post Kandi Burruss Explains Why She’ll Never Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Blames Scheana Shay For Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Hookup

Do the witches of WeHo even understand that without Scheana Shay their rise to fame on Vanderpump Rules wouldn’t have happened? We’re coming up on VPR’s 10th Season, and Katie Maloney is taking out her marital (and post-marital) frustrations on Shi-Shu once again. It’s almost like no one has ever expected Tom Schwartz to have control over his own actions or something. According to Page Six, a production […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Blames Scheana Shay For Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss Hookup appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Mackenzie Dipman Was Shocked To Learn Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Are Together

Carl Radke’s 2021 iteration of a Summer House relationship involved Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman. Fans didn’t get to Makenzie very often, largely because she was all the way across the country. Carl touted the relationship as “semi-serious”, though he ended the summer with Lindsay Hubbard on his arm. In an interview with Page Six, Mackenzie expressed that her short-lived relationship with Carl gave her “new […] The post Mackenzie Dipman Was Shocked To Learn Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Are Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bravo#Hamptons#The Wirkus Circus#Summer House
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz Says Raquel Leviss Has “So Much Depth And Character”

Things are looking up for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. When we last left the SURvers at the Season 9 reunion, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss surprised everyone and announced that they were splitting up. James was quickly rumored to be in a new relationship, while Raquel focused on moving out, moving on, and moving up. Recently, Raquel has been connected to […] The post Tom Schwartz Says Raquel Leviss Has “So Much Depth And Character” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Unfollows Some Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Before Reunion Filming

This season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been intense. Every single Housewife has been involved in something whether it be on camera or off. And by the looks of it, the drama is far from over. Earlier this week, Queens of Bravo on Instagram noticed that Lisa Rinna unfollowed RHOBH co-stars Garcelle […] The post Lisa Rinna Unfollows Some Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Before Reunion Filming appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks: Who Was The Best Dressed?

If there’s one thing that the Real Housewives of Atlanta have mastered, it’s the art of being extra.  It’s not in their nature to hold back anything, whether it’s their opinions about someone’s hosting abilities or their shamelessness in crashing someone’s event with a marching band to promote their own business. That over-the-top attitude also […] The post Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks: Who Was The Best Dressed? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Reacts To Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her “Evil”

In case you missed it, actress Jennifer Lawrence called out Erika Jayne the other day at a press event. While promoting her latest film, JLaw spoke bluntly about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. She stated of season 12, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring.” Then added, “And I […] The post Erika Jayne Reacts To Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her “Evil” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle As A “Terrible Business Person”

Bethenny Frankel has always been very opinionated and has never shied away from her candid thoughts. It’s why she has a popular podcast. But ever since she joined TikTok, the opinions are really flowing! And the former Real Housewives of New York star clearly drank some haterade for her latest rant. As reported by Page […] The post Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle As A “Terrible Business Person” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Thinks Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Officially Over

This season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has been nothing short of amazing. Feuds left and right, friends of the Housewives are involved in some of the drama, and they gave us a show almost every episode. Marlo Hampton — a longtime friend of the show turned first-season peach holder really delivered on her […] The post Drew Sidora Thinks Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Officially Over appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Alex Rose Shares The Real Reason The Cast Of Selling The OC Didn’t Like Her

Netflix’s newest reality series — Selling The OC — has had fans talking all week long. The cast brought looks, wealth, and the drama. And with that, one of the show’s biggest storylines revolved around the conflict between Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis vs literally everyone else. Based on the way the show aired, fans […] The post Alex Rose Shares The Real Reason The Cast Of Selling The OC Didn’t Like Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Hannah Brown’s Brother Marries Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend

Whoa! Sounds like future family holidays in the Brown family may be somewhat awkward. Last Saturday, September 3rd, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown‘s brother Patrick Brown married the woman blamed for Hannah’s breakup with former fiancé Jed Wyatt. Patrick and country music singer Haley Stevens tied the knot at a Colorado ranch, surrounded by friends and family, less than a year after getting […] The post Hannah Brown’s Brother Marries Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy