Clifford W. Oliver, Sr.
Clifford W. Oliver, Sr., 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born the son of the late Clyde Oliver and Mary Teda Hardsock Oliver in Owsley County, Kentucky. Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Hazelgreen High School,...
Joan Bailey Garrison
Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was a retired Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center in Horse Cave, she was a Christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced...
Ramona Sue Ray
Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
Joan Edge Sexton
Joan Edge Sexton, age 75, of Cave City passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She loved to read and listen to music. She was a mom to many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Carolyn Cox
Carolyn Cox, age 60, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born October 10, 1953, to the late William F. Thomas and the late Winifred (Tracwick) Thomas. Carolyn was a homemaker and an Army Chaplin Assistant. She was raised Pentecostal.
Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight
THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
