Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
Franklin County school bus driver arrested, accused of DUI with 40 kids on board
A Franklin County school bus driver was arrested Friday and accused of driving under the influence with 40 kids on board, according to news reports. The driver, Rhonda Barksdale, was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one for each child she was transporting. A motorist who was driving behind the bus filmed Barksdale swerving from one shoulder to the other on a two-lane road.
Alabama man shot to death over feud at Louisiana car dealership, police say
The man accused of shooting his co-worker dead Friday evening at the Hyundai of Slidell automobile dealership was arrested about four hours later. Slidell police said Brian Taylor, 23, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. They booked him with manslaughter. Authorities identified the victim as Zakary Stewart, 22,...
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
125 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in northeast Jefferson County bust
A drug raid at a northeast Jefferson County home turned up more than 125 pounds of marijuana. The search warrant took place Wednesday night at a residence in the 1900 block of David Dr. N.E., near the Grayson Valley area. The operation was carried out by the Birmingham Police Department’s...
Man killed at Homewood ATM minutes after leaving church ‘knew he was going to die,’ mother says
Justin Hendrix walked out of True Love Church of Ensley on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., a service he attended religiously since being released from federal prison to home confinement less than two months ago. Twenty-three minutes later - at 12:43 p.m. - the 35-year-old father of three was dead, gunned...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
56-year-old Jefferson County man killed in fall from ladder while trimming limbs
A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a fall from a ladder in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on a report that someone had fallen from a tree, said Lt. Joni Money.
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash
An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 South in Pelham
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 South overnight, Pelham police said Sunday morning. The incident occurred between exits to Highway 119 and Tank Farm, according to Pelham police. That stretch of the interstate was closed to traffic early Sunday morning, but is now open. “We appreciate your patience...
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts
The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
8 ‘hateful competitors’ who helped define Alabama football under Nick Saban
Does Alabama need more, uh, “hateful” players?. During his weekly radio show, Nick Saban lamented about the lack of intensity his team showed in recent road games, as Alabama barely escaped with a win over Texas in Austin during week two of the 2022 season. “We used to...
