Lauderdale County, AL

AL.com

Franklin County school bus driver arrested, accused of DUI with 40 kids on board

A Franklin County school bus driver was arrested Friday and accused of driving under the influence with 40 kids on board, according to news reports. The driver, Rhonda Barksdale, was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one for each child she was transporting. A motorist who was driving behind the bus filmed Barksdale swerving from one shoulder to the other on a two-lane road.
AL.com

Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism

This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash

An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 South in Pelham

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-65 South overnight, Pelham police said Sunday morning. The incident occurred between exits to Highway 119 and Tank Farm, according to Pelham police. That stretch of the interstate was closed to traffic early Sunday morning, but is now open. “We appreciate your patience...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts

The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

