TikTok, Macro & UnbeliEVAble Entertainment Reveal 10 Latinx Creatives Grant Recipients

EXCLUSIVE: TikTok , in partnership with MACRO and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment , has revealed the 10 recipients of its Latinx Creatives Grant.

They include Miguel Dalmau, Giovanna Gonzalez, Herchell Carrasco, Gabrielle Cerberville, Jonathan Perez, Ileana Cabrera, Jorge Alvarez, Dr. Leslie Gonzalez, Jose Luis Cisneros-Carlos, and Francisco Cardozo.

The grant was created following the success of the 2021 TikTok Latinx Creatives creator incubator last year which saw 150 creators and emerging music artists learn how to take their content on the platform to the next level. It will serve to continue supporting creators, both on and off the platform, financially, and with educational programming and networking opportunities.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to these Latinx creators and artists who drive culture and are at the forefront of creating trends on the TikTok platform,” said Isabel Quinteros, Director of Artist Partnerships at TikTok. “MACRO and UnbeliEVAble are industry leaders when it comes to championing diverse creatives in media, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of their partnership as we support these creators in bringing their dream projects to life.”

Each selected grant recipient was chosen after pitching TikTok, MACRO, and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment an idea for their dream creative project, whether it be in the form of a book, movie, TV show, radio show, or another content medium. They will each receive $50,000 and two, personalized coaching sessions from MACRO and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment to help bring their pitches to life.

“MACRO is so proud to be a part of this program for the second year in a row, and to partner with TikTok and our colleagues at UnbeliEVAble in discovering and uplifting incredible creators on the platform. I continue to be astounded by the immense talent and perspectives from these artists – the sky is the limit for them all” said Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO.

“At UnbeliEVAble Entertainment it is our mission to actively choose purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of the Latinx community. As part of this, we are always seeking out new, fresh artists in our community. We cannot properly tell these stories without our own voices and I am so proud to continue this partnership with TikTok and MACRO. Collectively we are able to use our power and resources to develop and support the next generation of storytellers and innovators in our industry,” said Eva Longoria , actress, producer, activist, entrepreneur, and CEO of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Learn more about the 10 recipients below from bios submitted by TikTok.

Gabrielle Cerberville (@chaoticforager): Gabrielle is a wild food educator, mycologist, permaculturist, and interdisciplinary artist. She believes ethics and hope are the keys to supporting a sustainable future. On TikTok, she shares her knowledge of edible plants and fungi, including the importance of ecological awareness and land knowledge.

Leslie Gonzalez (@drlesliegonzalez): Dr. Gonzalez is a physician who shares the latest on health-focused products, public health issues, and encourages others to pursue a career in healthcare on TikTok. She is also passionate about representation and creates her content in English and Spanish.

Francisco Cardozo (@franciscolikethecity): Francisco is a Venezuelan writer and actor who graduated as a Playwright from the Center of Latin American Studies Romulo Gallegos. Francisco has gained popularity on TikTok by creating funny content about his experience as a gay Latino man living in the Big Apple.

Jorge Alvarez (@ijorgealvarez): Jorge is a creator, advocate, and strategist who destigmatizes mental health and encourages challenging conversations on TikTok by creating content that cultivates space for collective reflection, unlearning limiting beliefs, and breaking generational cycles.

Ileana Cabrera (@morethancleaning): lleana is a wife, mother of three, and Latina house cleaner who showcases her passion, experience, and desire to succeed on TikTok. She has built a large following by sharing cleaning tips, and showing that her work is so much more than just cleaning.

Miguel “Che” Dalmau (@myundocumentedass): Miguel “Che” is a stand-up comedian, writer, podcaster, and TikTok creator who uses his platform to talk about his experience growing up undocumented in the United States. Through his art, Miguel hopes to inspire other undocumented people to share their stories and educate those on the undocumented experience.

Jonathan Perez (@ollin.nyc): Jonathan runs Ollin, a restaurant in NYC where authentic Mexican food and culture meet — they serve authentic Mexican food and have also grown a large audience on TikTok. Ollin is also a mom-and-pop restaurant that is Latinx and Queer-owned, where all are welcome.

Herchell Carrasco (@rockrollg): Herchell began tattooing out of his kitchen and became one of the most in-demand celebrity tattoo artists in California. On TikTok, he showcases his art and culture while entertaining and inspiring his community to chase their dreams.

Giovanna Gonzalez (@thefirstgenmentor): Giovanna is a TikTok creator, financial educator, speaker, and up-and-coming author. In June 2021, she quit her corporate job in investment management to pursue her true passion: teaching financial literacy to young adults. She uses her platform to share relatable and jargon-free financial education and career advice to the First Gen and Latinx community.

Jose Luis Cisneros-Carlos (@username_af): Luis combines his love for automobiles and problem-solving through videos on TikTok. He uses his platform to entertain and teach others how to work on their cars.