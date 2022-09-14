Mosquito Fire containment number reduces as acreage rises

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — In an update on Wednesday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reduced the containment of the Mosquito Fire by 5% and increased the acreage of the fire by over 8,000 acres.

According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:25 p.m., the Mosquito Fire has burned 63,776 acres and is still 20% contained.

At 7:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office reported that the fire has now burned 58,544 acres with 20% containment.

The sheriff’s office had reported 25% containment of the fire at around 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday with the fire perimeter at 50,330 acres.

Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office

So far the sheriff’s office has confirmed that 64 structures have been destroyed and 10 structures have been damaged in both Placer County and El Dorado County.

Over 6,000 people have been evacuated in Placer County, according to the sheriff’s office.

