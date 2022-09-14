ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosquito Fire containment number reduces as acreage rises

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — In an update on Wednesday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reduced the containment of the Mosquito Fire by 5% and increased the acreage of the fire by over 8,000 acres.

According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:25 p.m., the Mosquito Fire has burned 63,776 acres and is still 20% contained.

At 7:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office reported that the fire has now burned 58,544 acres with 20% containment.

Auburn looks to reduce wildfire risk to community

The sheriff’s office had reported 25% containment of the fire at around 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday with the fire perimeter at 50,330 acres.

Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office

So far the sheriff’s office has confirmed that 64 structures have been destroyed and 10 structures have been damaged in both Placer County and El Dorado County.

Over 6,000 people have been evacuated in Placer County, according to the sheriff’s office.

CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire at 74,748 acres; containment grows to 34% Sunday morning

PLACER COUNTY - Overnight precipitation helped firefighters battling a fire in El Dorado and Placer counties gain containment.Wetting rain is expected to continue into Monday, which should diminish further fire spread, according to firefighters.    SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 74,748 acres in size and is 34% contained as of Sunday morning. There are 3,729 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.  To date, Cal Fire says 78 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 ...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire crews strengthen lines, brace for arrival of gusty winds

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills were taking advantage of favorable conditions to secure control lines around the fire ahead of the arrival of a storm system and gusty winds on Saturday.Cal Fire reported moderated fire behavior Friday because of a smoke inversion, and crews continued to build control lines to the north and east of the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders were also lifted for portions of the community of Georgetown Friday afternoon.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageHowever, the weather was expected to be the biggest challenge...
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area

The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
GEORGETOWN, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
