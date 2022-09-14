Indiana men’s golf will get an early look at Big Ten competition this weekend at the 16th annual Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. The invitational will be one of the most noteworthy tournaments of the fall season as they will compete against 14 other teams, including 10 teams in the initial Golf Coaches Association of America top-25 rankings. Facing three teams in the top five — No. 2 University of North Carolina, No. 3 University of Florida and No. 5 Arizona State University — this tournament will be an early look at how the Hoosiers compete with the best in the country.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO