Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football defeats Western Kentucky in overtime after special teams heroics
Indiana football won in dramatic fashion against Western Kentucky University Saturday afternoon. Following the trend of the season thus far, the offense struggled to get rolling early, with little to no run game through the first half. After falling behind by two scores in the second, the Indiana defense made timely plays to give the offense a chance.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer opens Big Ten play with 2-1 loss against No. 22 Ohio State
Since the integration of the Big Ten Conference into college soccer, no member program has come close to matching the success of Indiana men’s soccer. Historically, the Hoosiers have dominated the conference, winning the postseason title 15 times — three times more than the next foe — and likewise topping the regular season standings just as often. Year after year, the team expects to contend for a new batch of hardware against the typical regional favorites and up-and-coming squads alike.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer kicks off conference slate Sunday against No. 22 Ohio State
Though it was just the second match of the season, it was evident that Indiana men's soccer's struggles and frustration came to a head against the University of Portland on Aug. 30 at home. The tough schedule posed challenges, but the self-inflicted mistakes plaguing the squad were rather uncharacteristic of...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer shows growth of program with scoreless draw against No. 8 Penn State
It was a different match Sunday afternoon for Indiana women’s soccer, but the story remained the same: A scoreless draw after 90 minutes. This time, the draw came against not only one of the best teams in the conference, but one of the best in the country in No. 8 Penn State. This is a sign of growth from a young program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer draws No. 8 Penn State 0-0, breaks matchup’s five-game losing streak
Indiana women’s soccer opened its conference slate on Sunday in Bloomington with a matchup against No. 8 Penn State. The game resulted in a 0-0 draw, the Hoosiers’ sixth scoreless tie of the season and a new NCAA D-I record. Though Indiana has been all too familiar with...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football once again pushed the limit, and again picked up an unlikely win
Somehow, Indiana football is 3-0. For the third consecutive week, the Hoosiers escaped with a victory, finding a way at the very end to beat Western Kentucky University 33-30 in overtime. The Hoosiers did not make it easy for themselves either. Trailing by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, they...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana meets its match on offense, hangs on by a thread to escape in overtime thriller
In a class of up-tempo offenses, Indiana came back from behind and defeated Western Kentucky University in overtime at home, 33-30. With the win, the Hoosiers denied the Hilltoppers revenge from last year’s game. Before Saturday, Western Kentucky was 0-8 against Big Ten teams in its program history, including...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Doing our jobs’: Indiana football poised to stay undefeated against Western Kentucky
Indiana football is looking to exceed its win total from last season and stay undefeated with a matchup against Western Kentucky University this Saturday afternoon at home. The Hoosiers will see themselves against a familiar out-of-conference opponent as they face off against the Hilltoppers for the second year in a row. Last year, Indiana traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Western Kentucky in their home stadium. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by, winning that game 33-31, on Sept. 25, 2021, to secure their second and final win of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana ends its nonconference play at Western Kentucky Invitational this weekend
Indiana volleyball was last seen in Raleigh, North Carolina, when it came up short against Texas Christian University in a five-set battle. Now, the Hoosiers will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete in the Western Kentucky University Invitational against Texas A&M University, Tennessee Tech University and Western Kentucky University.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Club Ice Hockey welcomes Concordia University Wisconsin to kick off the season
Indiana Club Ice Hockey opens up its 2022-23 season against Concordia University Wisconsin at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Hamilton Ice Center in Columbus, Indiana. The teams will face off again at 5:45 p.m. Saturday for the weekend doubleheader. Concordia ranked 41st in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s D2...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men's golf prepares for 16th Annual Fighting Illini Invitational
Indiana men’s golf will get an early look at Big Ten competition this weekend at the 16th annual Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. The invitational will be one of the most noteworthy tournaments of the fall season as they will compete against 14 other teams, including 10 teams in the initial Golf Coaches Association of America top-25 rankings. Facing three teams in the top five — No. 2 University of North Carolina, No. 3 University of Florida and No. 5 Arizona State University — this tournament will be an early look at how the Hoosiers compete with the best in the country.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country to honor head coach Ron Helmer’s legacy at Coaching Tree Invitational
Indiana cross country continues its season at the Coaching Tree Invitational 10 a.m. Friday in Bloomington. The women’s team will compete in a 6K race at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s team 8K at 10:45 a.m. all at the Sam Bell Cross Country Course. The event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
2022 IU Block Party to present blackbear Sept. 20
The 2022 IU Block Party concert will host blackbear at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Green Lot parking lot north of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Local artist Dro Kenji and student band ForeDaze will open the show. In years past, the event has taken place during Welcome Week to...
Indiana Daily Student
IGWC-UE will vote to continue strike Sept. 25
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are set to vote on Sept. 25 to decide whether to continue last semester’s strike which was suspended over the summer. Quan Le Thien is an international graduate worker, who is a second-year physics PhD student. Thien is also an organizing officer and...
Indiana Daily Student
20-year-old man dead after being hit by car while riding e-scooter
A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after he was hit by a car around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated. Both charges are felonies.
Comments / 0