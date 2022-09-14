ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football defeats Western Kentucky in overtime after special teams heroics

Indiana football won in dramatic fashion against Western Kentucky University Saturday afternoon. Following the trend of the season thus far, the offense struggled to get rolling early, with little to no run game through the first half. After falling behind by two scores in the second, the Indiana defense made timely plays to give the offense a chance.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 15 Indiana men’s soccer opens Big Ten play with 2-1 loss against No. 22 Ohio State

Since the integration of the Big Ten Conference into college soccer, no member program has come close to matching the success of Indiana men’s soccer. Historically, the Hoosiers have dominated the conference, winning the postseason title 15 times — three times more than the next foe — and likewise topping the regular season standings just as often. Year after year, the team expects to contend for a new batch of hardware against the typical regional favorites and up-and-coming squads alike.
COLUMBUS, OH
Indiana Daily Student

‘Doing our jobs’: Indiana football poised to stay undefeated against Western Kentucky

Indiana football is looking to exceed its win total from last season and stay undefeated with a matchup against Western Kentucky University this Saturday afternoon at home. The Hoosiers will see themselves against a familiar out-of-conference opponent as they face off against the Hilltoppers for the second year in a row. Last year, Indiana traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Western Kentucky in their home stadium. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by, winning that game 33-31, on Sept. 25, 2021, to secure their second and final win of the season.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana ends its nonconference play at Western Kentucky Invitational this weekend

Indiana volleyball was last seen in Raleigh, North Carolina, when it came up short against Texas Christian University in a five-set battle. Now, the Hoosiers will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete in the Western Kentucky University Invitational against Texas A&M University, Tennessee Tech University and Western Kentucky University.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men's golf prepares for 16th Annual Fighting Illini Invitational

Indiana men’s golf will get an early look at Big Ten competition this weekend at the 16th annual Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. The invitational will be one of the most noteworthy tournaments of the fall season as they will compete against 14 other teams, including 10 teams in the initial Golf Coaches Association of America top-25 rankings. Facing three teams in the top five — No. 2 University of North Carolina, No. 3 University of Florida and No. 5 Arizona State University — this tournament will be an early look at how the Hoosiers compete with the best in the country.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

2022 IU Block Party to present blackbear Sept. 20

The 2022 IU Block Party concert will host blackbear at 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Green Lot parking lot north of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Local artist Dro Kenji and student band ForeDaze will open the show. In years past, the event has taken place during Welcome Week to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IGWC-UE will vote to continue strike Sept. 25

Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers are set to vote on Sept. 25 to decide whether to continue last semester’s strike which was suspended over the summer. Quan Le Thien is an international graduate worker, who is a second-year physics PhD student. Thien is also an organizing officer and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

20-year-old man dead after being hit by car while riding e-scooter

A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after he was hit by a car around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated. Both charges are felonies.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

