Retired NYPD cop allegedly strangled elderly mom in SI home

A retired NYPD cop who once made a music video denouncing domestic violence allegedly strangled her elderly mother inside their Staten Island home over the weekend, authorities and police sources said.

Mauri Belarmino was inside the home on Ramapo Avenue in Rossville around noon Saturday when she got into a heated fight with her 74-year-old mom and choked her to death, Sherylyn Bailey, sources and police said.

Cops responding to a 911 call found Bailey unconscious in the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation on Tuesday, cops said. The 40-year-old former officer, who worked on the Staten Island ferry detail during her 8-year NYPD tenure, was charged Wednesday morning with murder and strangulation.

Belarmino made a now-haunting tribute to her mom — who sat on the board of directors of Historic Richmond Town — on Facebook on her birthday this year.

“My mom,” said the July 27th post. “We’ve been through it but she’s always been there for me when it counts. And I want to be there for her.

Mauri Belarmino allegedly strangled her mom. Facebook/Mauri Belarmino

“I inherited some of her dreams, so I know the pain of being ‘almost there in terms of ‘greatness,’ she said. “But she already is great. She is amazing.

“I’m so lucky to have her as a mom,” she added. I want to be able to spoil her, and maybe one day I will. Or maybe she’ll get a boo, that would be so cute.”

Last year, Belarmino, who posted on social media as “Mauri Bellz,” uploaded a music vide o online titled, “Hey Girl,” which denounces the trauma of domestic violence against women.

Belarmino, who has a history of domestic conflicts with her mom, retired from the NYPD in 2016. Dennis A. Clark

But on Wednesday Belarmino, who retired from the force in 2016, was arrested and hit with murder charges, according to authorities.

During her eight-year tenure with the NYPD, Belarmino worked on the Staten Island Ferry detail, police sources said.

The mother and daughter have a reported history of domestic conflicts, according to cops.

Sherylyn Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene. Facebook/Sherlyn Bailey

The NYPD last responded to a domestic incident involving the pair in 2018, police said.

Police responded to an “emotionally disturbed person” incident involving Belarmino on July 30 of this year, cops said.

However, she has no prior arrests, authorities said.

“How do you kill your mother by strangling her?” said one neighbor, who asked to be identified only as John. “That girl’s gotta be sick.

“To me it’s probably the most rage-fueled way to murder someone, to take their life in your hands and snuff it out,” he added. “That rage is unspeakable.”