ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Retired NYPD cop allegedly strangled elderly mom in SI home

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods, Steven Vago, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQlkn_0hv5LBvN00

A retired NYPD cop who once made a music video denouncing domestic violence allegedly strangled her elderly mother inside their Staten Island home over the weekend, authorities and police sources said.

Mauri Belarmino was inside the home on Ramapo Avenue in Rossville around noon Saturday when she got into a heated fight with her 74-year-old mom and choked her to death, Sherylyn Bailey, sources and police said.

Cops responding to a 911 call found Bailey unconscious in the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation on Tuesday, cops said. The 40-year-old former officer, who worked on the Staten Island ferry detail during her 8-year NYPD tenure, was charged Wednesday morning with murder and strangulation.

Belarmino made a now-haunting tribute to her mom — who sat on the board of directors of Historic Richmond Town — on Facebook on her birthday this year.

“My mom,” said the July 27th post. “We’ve been through it but she’s always been there for me when it counts. And I want to be there for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OpgI_0hv5LBvN00
Mauri Belarmino allegedly strangled her mom.
Facebook/Mauri Belarmino

“I inherited some of her dreams, so I know the pain of being ‘almost there in terms of ‘greatness,’ she said. “But she already is great. She is amazing.

“I’m so lucky to have her as a mom,” she added. I want to be able to spoil her, and maybe one day I will. Or maybe she’ll get a boo, that would be so cute.”

Last year, Belarmino, who posted on social media as “Mauri Bellz,” uploaded a music vide o online titled, “Hey Girl,” which denounces the trauma of domestic violence against women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4lOw_0hv5LBvN00
Belarmino, who has a history of domestic conflicts with her mom, retired from the NYPD in 2016.
Dennis A. Clark

But on Wednesday Belarmino, who retired from the force in 2016, was arrested and hit with murder charges, according to authorities.

During her eight-year tenure with the NYPD, Belarmino worked on the Staten Island Ferry detail, police sources said.

The mother and daughter have a reported history of domestic conflicts, according to cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBo8e_0hv5LBvN00
Sherylyn Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene.
Facebook/Sherlyn Bailey

The NYPD last responded to a domestic incident involving the pair in 2018, police said.

Police responded to an “emotionally disturbed person” incident involving Belarmino on July 30 of this year, cops said.

However, she has no prior arrests, authorities said.

“How do you kill your mother by strangling her?” said one neighbor, who asked to be identified only as John. “That girl’s gotta be sick.

“To me it’s probably the most rage-fueled way to murder someone, to take their life in your hands and snuff it out,” he added. “That rage is unspeakable.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a shooter and a man is hospitalized after an attempted robbery led to gunshots early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side. The NYPD removed the crime scene tape, but blood stains remained on the sidewalk along West End Avenue near 103rd Street where the attempted robbery escalated, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. The 31-year-old victim was walking at around 3:40 a.m. when a man approached him, flashed a gun and asked for money. The victim said he didn't have any and walked away, but the suspect shot him in the lower back. The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect was still on the run. News of the shooting had people who live in the neighborhood feeling uneasy, especially since police have been warning them about citywide mugging patterns. It was not immediately clear if this crime is related to others. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors

The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during fight over SUV, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when an argument over an SUV ended in gunfire, police said. The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said. The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Domestic Violence#Staten Island Ferry#Murder#Violent Crime#Ems
PIX11

Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent

From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy