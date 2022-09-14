Read full article on original website
Montclair State University welcomes 9th president, Jonathan GS Koppell
Montclair State University canceled all classes Thursday, Sept. 16, to officially welcome the university’s new president, Jonathan GS Koppell, in a formal investiture. On the sunny day, outside the university’s amphitheater, representatives of the university dressed in collegiate regalia and current and former Red Hawks alike, gathered to hear introductory remarks to celebrate the incoming president.
Obituary: Twyla F. Banitch
Twyla F. Banitch of St. Petersburg, Florida, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on May 27, 2022. She was 97. Mrs. Banitch was born in 1925 in Muscatine, Iowa, and grew up in Muscatine and Davenport, Iowa, where her parents, Herbert and Cora Gettert, owned and operated many businesses, including the Prom Roller Rink.
Obituary: Barbara Helen (Bellino) Barrett
Barbara Helen (Bellino) Barrett of Whitehouse Station, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022. She was 89. Born and raised in New York City, Mrs. Barrett graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx and worked at the Young & Rubicam advertising agency and the New York Telephone Co.
NJ buys old rail line for linear park that will touch Montclair
On rusted tracks, unused for nearly 20 years, long overgrown with weeds and random berry bushes and largely obscured by gravel, a grand vision will begin to take form. The precise spot is not yet known, but this forsaken piece of land in Montclair, somewhere around Ridgewood Avenue and Osborne Street, will mark an entryway to the Essex-Hudson Greenway — a linear park that will stretch nearly nine miles to Jersey City, encompassing eight towns and cities overall.
Obituary: Shylaine Louissaint
Shylaine Louissaint of Orange, formerly of Montclair, died on Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by family. She was 52. Mrs. Louissaint was born in 1970 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in Montclair. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1988 and went on to study medical and health sciences at Rutgers...
Latinos of Montclair to host Montclair’s first Latino Heritage Month
Latinos of Montclair will host the township’s first Latino Heritage Month celebration, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, in an effort to raise awareness of Montclair’s growing Latino community and its contributions. Founded in 2022 by six Latino residents across three generations, Latinos of Montclair is planning a month...
Beyond pumpkin spice: Montclair restaurants welcome fall flavors
When the weather begins to cool as the summer morphs to fall, a noticeable food culture shift occurs. People trade in their fruity drinks by the pool for rich fireside lattes and warm apple cider. Light salads and barbecues become heavy soups and hearty stews. And most noticeable of all, fall baked goods and coffees have a distinct taste of pumpkin spice.
Obituary: Kathleen Mary (Finch) Marano
Kathleen Mary (Finch) Marano of Raleigh, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died after a brief illness on Aug. 10, 2022. She was 101. Mrs. Marano was born in 1921 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England, the third daughter of Ruth (Miller) and Charles Finch. After her formal education, she...
Drippy, at times slippery start to school year in Montclair
With a forecast predicting rain showers every hour and a gray sky casting a summer-ending gloom, Montclair students returned to school Tuesday. But wet faces were wiped with sleeves to make way for smiles and hellos, dripping raincoats were peeled off as students made it to shelter under school awnings, and umbrellas were shaken and folded up.
Obituary: Cecelia Nicholas Callaway
Cecelia Nicholas Callaway of West Orange, a former longtime resident of Montclair and teacher in Newark, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was 91. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, Mrs. Callaway was the daughter of the late Prelate and Cecelia Nicholas. She graduated from Orange High School and Newark State Teachers College before pursuing a 30+ year teaching career with the Newark school system.
Montclair group gives special needs youth a place to hang out and make friends
When Candi Carter started a small group at her church, St. Luke’s Episcopal, for her son four years ago, her plan was to gather teenagers and young adults who were looking for community. For people like Carter’s 18-year-old son, Emerson, popular teenage outings were not so common. Emerson lives...
Montclair writer takes on a 1922 crime and its tabloid coverage
It was the stuff that tabloid dreams are made of. One morning in New Brunswick in 1922, a man and woman were found shot to death near a footpath. One of them was the Rev. Edward Hall, the rector of St. John the Evangelist Church. The other was Eleanor Mills, a member of his congregation.
Obituary: Richard Roger ‘Ricky’ Burrell
Richard Roger “Ricky” Burrell of Lake Hiawatha, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Aug. 23, 2022. He was 68. Mr. Burrell was born in 1954 to Roger and Julia Burrell and was raised in East Orange. He attended East Orange and Montclair public schools, where he was known as “Mr. Popular.”
Montclair district granted $970,555 in state preschool aid
The Montclair school district received a $970,555 grant Thursday to establish a free preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds, as part of the state Department of Education’s Preschool Expansion Aid. Montclair was one of 27 districts in the state to receive funding in the latest round of the Preschool...
Water main burst impacts ten Montclair homes
Residents on North Mountain Avenue were hit with heavy flooding Tuesday morning when a 12-inch water main on Upper Mountain Avenue ruptured, sending water down the hillside and inundating yards, leaving part of Upper Mountain closed for eight hours and badly damaging at least one driveway. The break happened just...
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast returns to Montclair
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast, organized by the St. Sebastian Society, culminated Sunday, Aug. 28, in the traditional procession with a statue of the saint from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to Kaveny Field. St. Sebastian is a Christian martyr who is known for surviving and recovering from...
Obituary: Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr.
Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr. of Montclair, a longtime employee of Chrysler Corp. and star second baseman for Montclair High School, died on Monday, Aug. 15. He was 78. Mr. Wingfield was born in Glen Ridge in 1944 to Charles and Thelma Wingfield. He attended Hillside School and graduated from Montclair High School in 1963. He received a bachelor’s degree from Bloomfield College, where he was president of Zeta Sigma fraternity.
Obituary: Camelia Rosetta Miller
Camelia Rosetta Miller, of Montclair, affectionately known as “Cat” because of her green eyes, died on Aug. 10, 2022. She was 94. Mrs. Miller was born in 1927 and raised by Ceetta Duvall-Morris and George Morris on a tobacco farm in Goochland County, Virginia, with her nine brothers and sisters: Queenie, Madeline, Athylone, Betty, George, Sherman, Sydney, Freeman and Frank.
Obituary: Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre
Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre of Bloomfield, a longtime Montclair-based psychiatrist, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wayne on Aug. 24, 2022. She was 81. Dr. de la Torre was born in 1941 in Hebei Province, China, and immigrated to the United States in 1949. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from American University and her M.D. from Georgetown University, where she met her future husband, the late Frank de la Torre.
