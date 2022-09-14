Read full article on original website
Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages
This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year. There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s...
Get LOUD: Brazil sends OpTic to lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022
LOUD have put an end to OpTic Gaming’s hot streak today with a quick 2-0 victory, punching their ticket to the grand finals of VALORANT Champions 2022. OpTic have lost the first map of every series at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, and today was no different. LOUD came into Bind with the hopes of catching OpTic off guard to get an easy advantage in the series. Before the upper bracket final at Champions, OpTic had only lost two other times on Bind internationally.
Faith_bian says he will retire from Dota 2 after The International 2022
Every run in esports will eventually end, and it sounds like the legendary career of Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida will soon be crossing that finish line after the PSG.LGD offlaner revealed he plans to retire after The International 2022. Faith_bian is one of the most successful Dota 2 players...
OpTic vs. DRX at VCT Champions 2022 reaches extraordinary VALORANT viewership milestones
When OpTic and DRX, the top VALORANT teams out of North America and Korea, respectively, met in the lower bracket final of VCT Champions 2022, the two teams delivered an all-time performance across five maps. In the end, OpTic avoided the first-ever reverse sweep in a best-of-five in VCT, closing out the series on the final map.
Marved claims best-of-5s are ‘good’ for OpTic, but history suggests otherwise
OpTic Gaming’s shockingly one-sided loss to LOUD in the winner’s final of VCT Champions 2022 was certainly a rare occurrence. It’s uncommon to see NA’s consistent top team look shaky on one of their map picks and even more surprising to see them lose by double digits on any map.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
Best Jhin skins in League of Legends
Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
Riot reveals VCT Champions 2022 bundle sales milestone before lower bracket final
The VALORANT Champions 2022 skin bundle, a collection of skins and in-game items to celebrate the game’s second-ever world championship, has already raised more than $16 million for the qualified teams, with two full match days still to go. The bundle features a limited-time only Phantom spray, a butterfly...
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
DRX and the 9-3 curse strike again against FPX at VCT Champions 2022
In a highly-anticipated rematch, DRX took down FPX today in the lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022—and it ended in a stunning way on Haven. DRX looked poised to dominate early on FPX’s pick of Icebox. Once the full buy rounds started, DRX found early success on attack even without a duelist, especially on the A site, via well-timed executes that crunched the FPX defense. FPX cleaned up their defense toward the end of the half, hitting some key shots but still trailing 7-5 before heading into their own attack side.
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
‘We definitely have the capability’: Fudge thinks Cloud9 can make it big at Worlds 2022
Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami’s League of Legends journey has been a wild ride. He moved from Oceania to the LCS region, joining Cloud9’s Academy roster. After getting promoted to the main lineup in 2020, he won two LCS titles in his two years with the org. After...
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
All Confirmed Operators in Warzone 2
The brand new, fully rebuilt Warzone 2.0 is set to officially launch on Nov. 16, 2022, designating a new era for Call of Duty‘s landmark battle royale experience. There are a plethora of differences between original Warzone and Warzone 2.0, including split circles, a 2v2 Gulag, and enemy AI strongholds.
The 5 best bear Pokémon, ranked
Nearly every Pokémon in the Pokémon franchise is based on something in our real world, whether an animal, inanimate object, or food. Many fans may gravitate toward a Pokémon companion that represents something they love in the real world. With over 900 Pokémon (and counting) to choose from, it’s easier than ever to find one you’ll love.
How to peek over walls in Modern Warfare 2
With the new era of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upon us, many players are now getting used to the new movement abilities that the developers have implemented into the 2022 version. From swimming, dolphin diving, and more, there are plenty of different options for people when traversing the...
