Get LOUD: Brazil sends OpTic to lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022

LOUD have put an end to OpTic Gaming’s hot streak today with a quick 2-0 victory, punching their ticket to the grand finals of VALORANT Champions 2022. OpTic have lost the first map of every series at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, and today was no different. LOUD came into Bind with the hopes of catching OpTic off guard to get an easy advantage in the series. Before the upper bracket final at Champions, OpTic had only lost two other times on Bind internationally.
Faith_bian says he will retire from Dota 2 after The International 2022

Every run in esports will eventually end, and it sounds like the legendary career of Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida will soon be crossing that finish line after the PSG.LGD offlaner revealed he plans to retire after The International 2022. Faith_bian is one of the most successful Dota 2 players...
Best Jhin skins in League of Legends

Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
DRX and the 9-3 curse strike again against FPX at VCT Champions 2022

In a highly-anticipated rematch, DRX took down FPX today in the lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022—and it ended in a stunning way on Haven. DRX looked poised to dominate early on FPX’s pick of Icebox. Once the full buy rounds started, DRX found early success on attack even without a duelist, especially on the A site, via well-timed executes that crunched the FPX defense. FPX cleaned up their defense toward the end of the half, hitting some key shots but still trailing 7-5 before heading into their own attack side.
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major

Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
All Confirmed Operators in Warzone 2

The brand new, fully rebuilt Warzone 2.0 is set to officially launch on Nov. 16, 2022, designating a new era for Call of Duty‘s landmark battle royale experience. There are a plethora of differences between original Warzone and Warzone 2.0, including split circles, a 2v2 Gulag, and enemy AI strongholds.
The 5 best bear Pokémon, ranked

Nearly every Pokémon in the Pokémon franchise is based on something in our real world, whether an animal, inanimate object, or food. Many fans may gravitate toward a Pokémon companion that represents something they love in the real world. With over 900 Pokémon (and counting) to choose from, it’s easier than ever to find one you’ll love.
How to peek over walls in Modern Warfare 2

With the new era of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upon us, many players are now getting used to the new movement abilities that the developers have implemented into the 2022 version. From swimming, dolphin diving, and more, there are plenty of different options for people when traversing the...
