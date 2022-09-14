Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP.

CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway.

Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and all occupants in the home were able to evacuate.

This is a developing story.

