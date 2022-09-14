ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miSgK_0hv5KeI700

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP.

CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway.

Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and all occupants in the home were able to evacuate.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in NW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after they were struck multiple times by vehicles late Friday night in northwest Bakersfield, according to police. Police and emergency crews were called to Olive Drive near Agoura Hills Way just after 11 p.m. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 arrests stemming from DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers made three total arrests, including one driver who tried to speed away, during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield. Officers set up the checkpoint on Oak Street near 18th Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, the department said. According to police, two drivers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting. Officers found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Firefighters rescue dog from burning home on El Toro Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to save a dog from a burning home Thursday night in south Bakersfield. City firefighters were called to a home on El Toro Drive near Belle Terrace at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a home on fire. Video from the scene showed firefighters cutting a hole in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
L.A. Weekly

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Brundage Lane [Bakersfield, CA]

Pedestrian Hospitalized after Collision near P Street. The incident occurred around 9:43 p.m. near P Street, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the investigators, a black vehicle hit the man outside the crosswalk and fled the scene. An SUV driver also hit the man but remained at the scene to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers

Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday

The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy