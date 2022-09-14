ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, KY

Clifford W. Oliver, Sr.

Clifford W. Oliver, Sr., 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born the son of the late Clyde Oliver and Mary Teda Hardsock Oliver in Owsley County, Kentucky. Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Hazelgreen High School,...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
Joan Bailey Garrison

Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was a retired Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center in Horse Cave, she was a Christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced...
HORSE CAVE, KY
Ramona Sue Ray

Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
GREENSBURG, KY
Berta Carter

Berta Carter, age 91 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Berta was born in Germany on February 19, 1931. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband William Edsel Carter and several brothers and sisters.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Joan Edge Sexton

Joan Edge Sexton, age 75, of Cave City passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She loved to read and listen to music. She was a mom to many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
CAVE CITY, KY
Carolyn Cox

Carolyn Cox, age 60, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born October 10, 1953, to the late William F. Thomas and the late Winifred (Tracwick) Thomas. Carolyn was a homemaker and an Army Chaplin Assistant. She was raised Pentecostal.
GLASGOW, KY
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow

GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
GLASGOW, KY
Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight

THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
GLASGOW, KY
CPD closes at least four cases with arrest

Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
COLUMBIA, KY
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident

BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
CAVE CITY, KY

