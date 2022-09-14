Read full article on original website
Clifford W. Oliver, Sr.
Clifford W. Oliver, Sr., 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born the son of the late Clyde Oliver and Mary Teda Hardsock Oliver in Owsley County, Kentucky. Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Hazelgreen High School,...
Joan Bailey Garrison
Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was a retired Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center in Horse Cave, she was a Christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced...
Ramona Sue Ray
Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
Berta Carter
Berta Carter, age 91 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Berta was born in Germany on February 19, 1931. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband William Edsel Carter and several brothers and sisters.
Joan Edge Sexton
Joan Edge Sexton, age 75, of Cave City passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Medical Center at Caverna. She was a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She loved to read and listen to music. She was a mom to many. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
Carolyn Cox
Carolyn Cox, age 60, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born October 10, 1953, to the late William F. Thomas and the late Winifred (Tracwick) Thomas. Carolyn was a homemaker and an Army Chaplin Assistant. She was raised Pentecostal.
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
Nurse killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The man now being charged in a deadly Nashville crash has a history of run-ins with police, including being responsible for a deadly shooting.
Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight
THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
CPD closes at least four cases with arrest
Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
