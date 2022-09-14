The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League championship series Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bowling Green in Kentucky. The best-of-three series moves to Aberdeen for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday in Aberdeen. The IronBirds fell behind early in Sunday’s loss as the Hot Rods got ...

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO