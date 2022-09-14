Read full article on original website
Related
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 17-18
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Best photos of week in high school fall sports (Week 2)
Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. Here are our favorite photos from Week 2 of the fall sports season:. Marcellus vs. Skaneateles girls volleyball (Sept. 12)
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The high school football season is off to a blazing start in Section III. As Week 2 continues with 22 matchups, including one between two reigning section champions, teams will either start to stack up key wins or suffer devastating losses. >> Poll results: See which...
IronBirds drop Game 1 of South Atlantic League championship series to Bowling Green, 5-3
The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League championship series Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bowling Green in Kentucky. The best-of-three series moves to Aberdeen for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday in Aberdeen. The IronBirds fell behind early in Sunday’s loss as the Hot Rods got ...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0