Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
dotesports.com
Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages
This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year. There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s...
dotesports.com
Get LOUD: Brazil sends OpTic to lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022
LOUD have put an end to OpTic Gaming’s hot streak today with a quick 2-0 victory, punching their ticket to the grand finals of VALORANT Champions 2022. OpTic have lost the first map of every series at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, and today was no different. LOUD came into Bind with the hopes of catching OpTic off guard to get an easy advantage in the series. Before the upper bracket final at Champions, OpTic had only lost two other times on Bind internationally.
dotesports.com
HEET upset Astralis to win first series in ESL Pro League season 16
HEET have won their first two maps in ESL Pro League season 16’s group C today after they scrapped a 2-1 victory against Astralis in the first of the three CS:GO series of the day. This upset means everything for HEET as they would likely have no chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
OpTic continues to cement their legacy with win over DRX to land in 2022 VCT Champions grand final
As the 2022 VALORANT VCT Champions tour wraps up this weekend, fans will get their final look at the unfranchised league and the fan-favorite teams they’ve come to know and love. Today’s big match was the lower bracket final, where North America’s Masters-winning team OpTic Gaming were set to face Korea’s DRX.
dotesports.com
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
dotesports.com
Entity goes undefeated despite lag disrupting Western Europe’s Dota 2 qualifiers for TI11
Lag may have played a big role in Western Europe’s qualifiers for The International 2022, but that didn’t stop Entity from absolutely dumpstering anyone and everyone who stood in their path to Dota 2’s biggest stage. Alliance? Bodied. Team Liquid? Destroyed. Team Secret? Double eliminated in a...
dotesports.com
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
dotesports.com
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
NFL・
dotesports.com
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
dotesports.com
Marved claims best-of-5s are ‘good’ for OpTic, but history suggests otherwise
OpTic Gaming’s shockingly one-sided loss to LOUD in the winner’s final of VCT Champions 2022 was certainly a rare occurrence. It’s uncommon to see NA’s consistent top team look shaky on one of their map picks and even more surprising to see them lose by double digits on any map.
dotesports.com
Genshin Impact shares beautiful concept trailer for long-term project with anime studio ufotable
The concept trailer for a long-term project collaboration between Hoyoverse and ufotable for Genshin Impact was released today, showcasing the vast open-world environment and animations of the game. Not much was shared in terms of the actual information of the project, but the visuals showing the massive open-world game areas...
dotesports.com
Riot reveals VCT Champions 2022 bundle sales milestone before lower bracket final
The VALORANT Champions 2022 skin bundle, a collection of skins and in-game items to celebrate the game’s second-ever world championship, has already raised more than $16 million for the qualified teams, with two full match days still to go. The bundle features a limited-time only Phantom spray, a butterfly...
Comments / 0