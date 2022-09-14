ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get LOUD: Brazil sends OpTic to lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022

LOUD have put an end to OpTic Gaming’s hot streak today with a quick 2-0 victory, punching their ticket to the grand finals of VALORANT Champions 2022. OpTic have lost the first map of every series at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, and today was no different. LOUD came into Bind with the hopes of catching OpTic off guard to get an easy advantage in the series. Before the upper bracket final at Champions, OpTic had only lost two other times on Bind internationally.
