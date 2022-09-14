Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
wnynewsnow.com
New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Available Throughout Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The new COVID-19 booster shot is now available throughout Chautauqua County. The local health department announced Friday the COVID-19 vaccine booster for both Pfizer and Moderna’s updated formulas are being distributed. “Booster doses are common for many vaccines, and over time, booster...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
wnynewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
wnynewsnow.com
Local Kwik Fill Stations Celebrate Truckers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Kwik Fill locations across the region, and in Jamestown, celebrated truck drivers as part of a week-long event where drivers can stop in, fill up their tanks, get a snack, and even win some prizes. Several locations, including the Route 60 gas station...
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
wesb.com
Woman Returns to Bradford for Art Exhibit
A former Bradford resident will return for an art show at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Lynn Heckathorn will kick off an art show titled “360: A Retrospective, Artwork by Lynn Heckathorn” with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. Sep 24 at the KOA Art Gallery in Blaisdell Hall as part of events planned for the university’s Alumni and Family Weekend.
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: To flush or not to flush? Protect & preserve your septic system with these reminders during SepticSmart Week
What you put down your toilet can affect the environment. The third week of September is SepticSmart Week, and the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of properly maintaining and caring for septic systems.
North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit
Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas
Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure
A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
erienewsnow.com
Neighbors Upset Over Trash on Sidewalk, Just Blocks from RibFest
Neighbors on West 7th St. are upset about an uncleaned pile of trash accumulating in front of one house, reportedly for over a month. According to the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Erie, it's from a tenant at the building in the midst of being evicted. The city has ordered the land owner to clean it up before the end of the day, or face a citation.
erienewsnow.com
Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend
The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
Check Out The Donation The National Comedy Center Just Got
If you're a fan of Betty White (and who isn't?), you're going to want to plan a trip to Jamestown to visit the National Comedy Center soon. Comedy is an art and no one displays the art of comedy like the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. If you love comedy and you've never been there, you really do need to plan a day to get there to check out this incredible museum. It was opened in August of 2018 and is a mecca for comedy lovers of all genres. Whether you like the clean one-liners or you like the raunchy stuff, they've got it all covered.
Lancaster Farming
FFA Member Spotlight: Ethan VanCamp, Otto-Eldred FFA Chapter
Ethan VanCamp is the son of Eric and Christina VanCamp of McKean County. VanCamp is a senior and proud member of the Otto-Eldred FFA chapter, where he serves as the chapter reporter. Growing up, VanCamp never had a major interest in agriculture. He thought it was for people with “country...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence
On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Disturbance Near Conewango Creek Leads to Arrest of Greenhurst Man
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Greenhurst man following an incident that occurred in the area of Conewango Creek in the Town of Carroll on Saturday. At about 3:15 PM, deputies were waved down by bystanders kayaking on the creek and were advised about the man, later identified as 49-year-old Steven Walsh, who was allegedly screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputies say Walsh was uncooperative and threw what appeared to be water on a deputy, then began actively resisting arrest. Walsh was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for unrelated medical treatment. He was charged with 2nd-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and he was issued appearance tickets for Carroll Town Court. Frewsburg Fire and State Police assisted deputies at the scene.
