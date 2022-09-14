ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Q&A with Indiana State beat writer Todd Golden ahead of Montana's first road game

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Griz football improves to 3-0 with 49-14 win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- While they let the Sycamores hang around longer than they would have preferred, the Montana Grizzlies improved to 3-0 with a 49-14 win over Indiana State on Saturday. Lucas Johnson finished 18 of 30 for the day, with 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
MISSOULA, MT
Value-added and locally grown food in the Treasure State

RONAN, Mont. - As a consumer, you’ve probably heard the term “value-added,” which describes enhancements to a product or service that provide the customer more value than normal. Agricultural producers and companies have done this for years, making food more nutritious and convenient, and lately, increasing the emphasis on food being locally grown.
RONAN, MT
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Granite. and northwestern Ravalli Counties through 600 PM MDT... At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Hamilton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
MISSOULA, MT
ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 336 FPUS55 KMSO 182033. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a. slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly. cloudy with a chance of rain showers late in the evening. Mostly. clear after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening...
MISSOULA, MT

