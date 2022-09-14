Read full article on original website
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the current AirPods Pro are 28 percent off at Amazon right now ahead of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) launch later this month. Regularly $249, the new AirPods discount brings them down to just $179.99 — that’s $70 off and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.99 This discount is...
