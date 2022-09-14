ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer

The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
dotesports.com

Best Jhin skins in League of Legends

Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
dotesports.com

Get LOUD: Brazil sends OpTic to lower bracket of VALORANT Champions 2022

LOUD have put an end to OpTic Gaming’s hot streak today with a quick 2-0 victory, punching their ticket to the grand finals of VALORANT Champions 2022. OpTic have lost the first map of every series at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, and today was no different. LOUD came into Bind with the hopes of catching OpTic off guard to get an easy advantage in the series. Before the upper bracket final at Champions, OpTic had only lost two other times on Bind internationally.
dotesports.com

Faith_bian says he will retire from Dota 2 after The International 2022

Every run in esports will eventually end, and it sounds like the legendary career of Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida will soon be crossing that finish line after the PSG.LGD offlaner revealed he plans to retire after The International 2022. Faith_bian is one of the most successful Dota 2 players...
dotesports.com

This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League

There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
dotesports.com

Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17

Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner

OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.
dotesports.com

When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?

While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
dotesports.com

Crimsix, winningest Call of Duty esports player of all time, retires

Ian “Crimsix” Porter has announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty. The 38-time champion opened up in a heartfelt YouTube video announcing his decision today, sitting in front of a fire pit and speaking candidly in a way that the jokester rarely did during his 14-year career.
dotesports.com

Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch

A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
